Twitter employees not “held hostage” by Elon Musk’s takeover offer: CEO

During an all-hands meeting yesterday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal highlighted that the social media platform was not being “held hostage” by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase the company for over $40 billion. Musk had made his intentions clear with Twitter on Thursday, noting in a filing that he believes the company’s potential could only be unlocked if it were to become a private entity.

The Twitter CEO reportedly made it a point to remind employees that they should be focused, stating that “we as employees control what happens.” Agrawal noted that the Twitter Board of Directors was reviewing Elon Musk’s acquisition offer, though he clarified that he could only share a limited amount of information with the company’s workers.

Insights from the all-hands meeting among Twitter staff were shared with Reuters by a source who reportedly opted to remain anonymous because they did not have the authorization to speak publicly about the matter. As per the publication, however, some of Twitter’s employees took a rather negative stance on the Tesla CEO’s plans to acquire the social media platform.

“Are we just going to start inviting any and all billionaires to the board?” one employee asked. This prompted a response from the Twitter CEO, who noted that the company’s Board of Directors is acting in the best interest of shareholders. The Twitter CEO also highlighted the point that people who are critical of Twitter, such as Elon Musk, are individuals that must be heard.

“I have a strong point of view that people who are critical of our service, their voice is something that we must emphasize so that we can learn and get better,” Agrawal said.

Elon Musk was asked in detail about his plans with Twitter during an appearance at TED 2022 on Thursday. During his interview, Musk noted that it is imperative for Twitter to allow its users to speak freely within the bounds of the law. The CEO also described some of the changes that he would like to implement to the social media platform if his acquisition offer is successful.

“Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square. So it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law. So one of the things that I believe Twitter should do is open source the algorithm and make any changes to people’s tweets. If they’re emphasized or de-emphasized, that action should be made apparent so anyone can see that action’s been taken so there’s no behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually,” Musk said.

