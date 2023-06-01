Tesla CEO Elon Musk wraps up China trip, heads back to US

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrapped up a two-day trip to China on Thursday. As per local reports, Musk has departed China and is now on his way back to the United States.

Musk’s recent trip was eventful. Over the course of his two-day visit, the CEO met with several notable government officials and a key battery supplier. He also visited Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai facility, the electric vehicle maker’s largest factory by volume.

Here's the official group photos from Tesla China of @elonmusk @tomzhu_nz Grace Tao, Tesla management and Tesla workers altogether at Giga Shanghai.@Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/NeFhVYYYBo — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) May 31, 2023

Photos released by Tesla showed Musk holding up a “Giga Shanghai” sign at the factory, flanked by hundreds of staff including head of global manufacturing Tom Zhu. The photo was reportedly taken at night, hinting at the busy day that the CEO and his fellow Tesla executives had.

“A very rewarding day!” Tesla China’s public affairs chief Grace Tao wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Elon Musk met with President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Ren Hongbin in Beijing on May 31.



.The two sides exchanged in-depth views on promoting China-US new energy resources cooperation, strengthening exchanges and collaboration between… pic.twitter.com/RgmRuMCukR — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) May 31, 2023

Just hours after arriving in the country, Musk met with China’s foreign minister. He had meetings with China’s commerce and industry ministers in Beijing the next day. Musk was also photographed dining with the chairman of battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), which supplies Gigafactory Shanghai with battery cells.

Musk has been praised by the Chinese public since his arrival on Tuesday, with publications such as Reuters noticing that Musk’s treatment during his visit has been especially positive. Musk, for his part, has been uncharacteristically silent, as he has yet to make any public statements about his trip. This is quite interesting considering that Musk is a constant presence on Twitter, especially following his acquisition of the social media platform.

Elon Musk dine at Famous Michelin-Selected Restaurant 1949 Duck de Chine in Beijing. Apparently one of the best authentic roast Beijing duck in town.



Follow for more updates on Elon Musk in China 🇨🇳 🧵12/@elonmusk @Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/s0SbiyQaga — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) May 31, 2023

The details of Musk’s meetings with Chinese officials are yet to be shared. That being said, the industry ministry noted that Musk and its head exchanged views about the development of electric vehicles and connected cars. The commerce ministry, on the other hand, noted that Musk discussed Tesla’s development in China with its minister.

Musk’s private jet departed from Shanghai’s Hongqiao airport at 11:23 a.m. local time. The jet is headed for Austin, Texas, as per Variflight, a flight-tracking platform.

