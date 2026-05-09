Tesla expands its mass-market color palette in the U.S.

Tesla has expanded the color palette it offers on its mass market vehicles in the United States, giving buyers of the Model 3 and Model Y a few additional options than before.

Delivering a fresh splash of color to its lineup, Tesla is giving U.S. buyers two stunning new blue options that are already turning heads. Starting on May 8, the automaker updated its North American configurator to introduce Marine Blue on Model Y Premium trims and Frost Blue exclusively on the Model 3 Performance.

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 Premium get Marine Blue for $1000 in the U.S.! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/3FqMXcnmru — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 8, 2026 Advertisement

The move replaces the long-running Deep Blue Metallic, a staple for over eight years, and brings previously exclusive shades stateside.

Marine Blue, a deep, rich oceanic hue formerly limited to Europe and Asia-Pacific markets, is now available on Model 3 and Model Y RWD and Long Range AWD Premium variants. Priced at a $1,000 upgrade—standard for Tesla’s premium paints—it delivers a sophisticated, metallic finish that shifts beautifully under light.

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 Premium get Marine Blue for $1000 in the U.S.! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/3FqMXcnmru Advertisement — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 8, 2026

Tesla North America highlighted the change directly in an official post, confirming Marine Blue as the new flagship blue for non-Performance models.

Frost Blue, on the other hand, is the real crowd-pleaser for enthusiasts. Previously reserved for the flagship Model S and Model X, this lighter, icy metallic shade is now offered at no extra cost on Model 3 Performance and Model Y Performance trims.

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Frost Blue now available on Tesla Model 3 Performance 😤 pic.twitter.com/rLOEh4pTkp — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 8, 2026

Performance buyers effectively get a premium color included in the base price, a smart perk that Tesla has extended to higher-end variants across the board. Early in-person sightings and configurator renders show Frost Blue’s cool, modern vibe popping against the cars’ sleek lines, especially with black wheels and red brake calipers.

The timing couldn’t be better. With Tesla pushing refreshed Model 3 and Model Y refreshes amid growing competition, these updates add visual excitement without major redesigns.

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Deep Blue Metallic orders are being transitioned to the new shades, according to customer reports and Tesla communications. In the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Mexico, the options are live now; Canada sees limited Frost Blue availability on the Model 3 Performance.

Tesla’s color strategy continues to evolve, borrowing from higher-end models to refresh mass-market EVs. Now that we bid farewell to the Model S and Model X, some of their colors might be available on the more widely available Model 3 and Model Y.