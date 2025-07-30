News
Tesla makes massive change to Robotaxi ride pricing once again
Tesla is introducing “Dynamic Pricing” with the Robotaxi fleet, meaning not all rides will cost the same.
Tesla Robotaxi is getting another switch-up in fare pricing strategy, marking the second time the company has adjusted how much it will charge riders for a lift in one of its driverless vehicles in Austin.
This time, the change is much different.
Upon the launch of Robotaxi in late June, Tesla was only charging $4.20 per ride, regardless of the length or time spent in the car. It was an ode to previous Tesla humor, and a shoutout to cannabis culture with the comedic charge for a ride throughout South Austin.
Around the time it expanded its geofence into the phallic shape it remains in, Tesla bumped the price per ride up to $6.90, another comedic figure used by CEO Elon Musk throughout the years.
This was what rides were priced at prior to the latest adjustment, which came with the Robotaxi app update v25.7.10. Now, ride price will depend on length, as Tesla is rolling out what it is calling “Dynamic Pricing,” stating that shorter rides will cost less, and longer rides will cost more.
We received the update to our Robotaxi app late last night:
🚨 Tesla Robotaxi app v25.7.10 now rolling out!
🤖 Tesla will now use Dynamic Pricing, so short rides will now cost less than $6.90
🤖 Minor fixes and improvements pic.twitter.com/WTJeuAX8Fl
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 30, 2025
The update also included bug fixes and minor improvements to the app.
It looks as if hailing a Tesla Robotaxi from one end of the geofence to the other will cost roughly $13.70. The length of the ride is about 11 miles. The same route at about 8:30 this morning with an Uber would cost over $16:
같은 구간 우버는 약 $16.7 으로 나오네요 pic.twitter.com/asS7UWShg1
— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 30, 2025
It was only a matter of time before Tesla launched this Dynamic Pricing model for Robotaxi, as it aims to expand to California in the coming weeks, and it also will broaden the Austin geofence within the next week, according to Musk on last week’s Earnings Call. He said:
“As some may have noted, we have already expanded our service area in Austin. It’s bigger and longer, and it’s going to get even bigger and longer. We are expecting to greatly increase the service area to well in excess of what competitors are doing, hopefully in a week or two.”
The pricing still appears to be more affordable than competing ride-hailing services like Uber. It will be interesting to see if Tesla is able to continue undercutting competitors with the early rollout of Robotaxi, especially as things are moving along quickly, at least according to company executives.
Tesla takes first step in sunsetting Model S and X with drastic step
Tesla won’t be taking custom orders of the Model S or Model X in Europe any longer.
Tesla has seemingly taken the first step in sunsetting two of its older vehicles, the Model S and Model X, by ending international orders.
The flagship sedan and SUV from Tesla are the two oldest cars in the company’s lineup. They account for a very small portion of overall sales, and several years ago, CEO Elon Musk admitted that Tesla only continues to build and sell them due to “sentimental reasons.”
Earlier this year, there were calls for Tesla to end the production of the two cars, but Lars Moravy said that the Model S and Model X were due to get some love later in 2025. That happened, but the changes were extremely minor.
Tesla launches new Model S and Model X, and the changes are slim
Some took this as an indication that Tesla has kind of moved on from the Model S and Model X. A handful of people seemed to think Tesla would overhaul the vehicles substantially, but the changes were extremely minor and included only a few real adjustments.
In Europe, customers are unable to even put a new order in on a Model S or Model X.
We noticed earlier today that Tesla pressing the ‘Order’ button on either of the flagship vehicles takes you to local inventory, and not the Design Studio where you’d configure your custom build:
🚨 Tesla has removed the Model S and Model X Design Configurators from European customers
It will now bring up available inventory for those two vehicles instead of allowing you to build your own config pic.twitter.com/sMnGAr2kuu
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 30, 2025
Tesla simply does not make enough Model S or Model X units to justify the expensive logistics process of shipping custom orders overseas. It almost seems as if they’re that they will essentially build a bunch of random configurations, send them overseas every few months, and let them sell before replenishing inventory.
Inversely, it could also mean Tesla is truly gearing up to sunset the vehicle altogether. It seems unlikely that the company will fade them out altogether in the next couple of years, but it could absolutely think about ending international orders because volume is so low.
Tesla inks multi-billion-dollar deal with LG Energy Solution to avoid tariff pressure
Tesla has reportedly secured a sizable partnership with LGES for LFP cells, and there’s an extra positive out of it.
Tesla has reportedly inked a multi-billion-dollar deal with LG Energy Solution in an effort to avoid tariff pressure and domesticate more of its supply chain.
Reuters is reporting that Tesla and LGES, a South Korean battery supplier of the automaker, signed a $4.3 billion deal for energy storage system batteries. The cells are going to be manufactured by LGES at its U.S. factory located in Michigan, the report indicates. The batteries will be the lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, chemistry.
Tesla delivers 384,000 vehicles in Q2 2025, deploys 9.6 GWh in energy storage
It is a move Tesla is making to avoid buying cells and parts from overseas as the Trump White House continues to use tariffs to prioritize domestic manufacturing.
LGES announced earlier today that it had signed a $4.3 billion contract to supply LFP cells over three years to a company, but it did not identify the customer, nor did the company state whether the batteries would be used in automotive or energy storage applications.
The deal is advantageous for both companies. Tesla is going to alleviate its reliance on battery cells that are built out of the country, so it’s going to be able to take some financial pressure off itself.
For LGES, the company has reported that it has experienced slowed demand for its cells in terms of automotive applications. It planned to offset this demand lag with more projects involving the cells in energy storage projects. This has been helped by the need for these systems at data centers used for AI.
During the Q1 Earnings Call, Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja confirmed that the company’s energy division had been impacted by the need to source cells from China-based suppliers. He went on to say that the company would work on “securing additional supply chain from non-China-based suppliers.”
It seems as if Tesla has managed to secure some of this needed domestic supply chain.
Tesla brings perhaps the coolest interior feature to cars in latest update
Tesla adds on to the “fun” aspect of its vehicles.
Tesla has brought perhaps the coolest interior feature to its cars in a new update that is rolling out to vehicles now.
The feature will require a newer vehicle that has interior ambient lighting, which is present on the new Model S, Model X, Model 3 “Highland,” and Model Y “Juniper.” The Cybertruck also has ambient lighting strips throughout.
Tesla Model Y’s ambient lighting design changes revealed in leaked video
With the Version 2025.26+ Software Update, Tesla is rolling out a new “Sync Accent Lights w/ Music” feature, which is available on the Tesla Toybox:
Turn your Tesla into a rave cave with the new Light Sync feature 🎶
Rolling out now in software update 2025.26+ pic.twitter.com/IIsQxZ9jDP
— Tesla (@Tesla) July 29, 2025
To enable the feature, you’ll access the Toybox, choose “Light Sync,” and then choose “Sync Accent Lights w/ Music.”
Although it does not improve the performance of the vehicle, it is yet another example of Tesla making one of the coolest cars out there. This is truly a cool add-on that can be used to impress your friends and family.
