Tesla Robotaxi makes major expansion with official public app launch

Tesla has made a major expansion with its Robotaxi platform, marking its official public launch of the app for iOS users.

Tesla has had an active Robotaxi program for two and a half months now, launching it for the first time in Austin, Texas, in late June.

It was not a public beta, as the company extended invitations to a select group of relevant influencers and media in the space, aiming to keep things relatively private until confidence in its performance was established.

Over the past ten weeks, Tesla has expanded its fleet size, its geofence, and its list of invitees on several occasions. However, it was still not offering rides to anyone on the street. That has changed.

Tesla officially announced on early Thursday morning that its Robotaxi suite is officially public, launching its separate Robotaxi app to iOS users for the first time, allowing them to test out the driverless ride-hailing platform:

🚨 Tesla has announced that the Robotaxi app is now available to all iOS users, with Android access coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3wN6Ssg0aa — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 4, 2025

Once you download the app, you will be put on a waitlist to enter the company’s list of riders. It seems that the earlier you download and join, the sooner you will be able to test one of the company’s driverless Model Y vehicles in the city.

The expansion of the app marks a major achievement for Tesla in the sense that the company is confident to begin allowing more riders to utilize the platform. It may also be looking for a more local consumer base, as many users of the app do not reside in Austin. Tesla may hope to attract more daily users who would utilize Robotaxi for their commute to work, rides to dinner and social events, and other regular uses.

In its nearly three months of operation, Tesla has expanded the Robotaxi geofence in Austin on three occasions, with the most recent bringing the Service Area to 190 square miles.

The most recent growth included new territories, including Giga Texas, the company’s manufacturing facility, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and freeway driving for the first time.

Freeways are where Tesla has taken a slightly different approach, as it will be moving the safety monitor to the driver’s seat for those trips for the time being.