Tesla Design Chief’s materials company works with veteran EV tuner to create bespoke interiors

By

If there is a legitimate criticism of Tesla’s premium electric cars, it is the fact that their interiors, while extremely comfortable and made from sustainable materials, are not necessarily on the same level as those offered by luxury automakers. Compared to the interiors of cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS or the Porsche Taycan, for example, the quality of the Model S’ interior could feel a notch or two lower.

That is, at least, until now.

Materials innovation company von Holzhausen, which is owned by Tesla Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen’s spouse, Vicki von Holzhausen, recently teased an ambitious new project. While the company has made itself busy over the past years producing luxury products such as handbags, backpacks, wallets, and belts from sustainable materials, von Holzhausen hinted that it is working on offering what seemed to be bespoke Tesla interiors.

This has now been confirmed. As noted in a press release from longtime Tesla tuner and aftermarket parts maker Unplugged Performance, it is collaborating with von Holzhausen to create bespoke luxury Tesla interiors using Banbū Leather, a type of vegan leather that is “buttery-soft like lambskin, scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, water-resistant, lightweight,” and made from bamboo.

With the collaboration between von Holzhausen and Unplugged Performance in place, Tesla owners could now have their vehicles’ interiors made to their individual preferences. Everything, from the color of the leather to stitch detail preferences, stitch thread color options, and perforations, could be customized. In a way, the collaboration between the Tesla Chief Designer’s materials company and the veteran EV tuner is quite a bit like Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur program, which allows owners to customize practically everything about their vehicles.

Bespoke Tesla interiors require a lot of work, and thus, owners who wish to get their vehicles done by von Holzhausen and Unplugged Performance should be prepared to pay a premium. Bespoke, handmade von Holzhausen interiors are priced at $29,995 all-in, while custom interiors using von Holzhausen, Alcantara, and other premium vegan materials extended across the entire vehicle begin at $39,995. Special requests from customers are also accommodated.

So far, build slots are open in winter 2022 for North America. Interested customers have the option of purchasing a new car from Tesla and having it delivered to them already with a bespoke von Holzhausen x Unplugged Performance interior. Drivers who already own a Tesla may also have their existing vehicles upgraded. Interested owners are required to pay a fully-refundable $500 deposit to secure a reservation and begin consultation for their unique handmade Tesla interior.

Bespoke von Holzhausen x Unplugged Performance interior packages are currently available for the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. Customized interiors are also coming to upcoming vehicles like the next-generation Tesla Roadster and the Cybertruck.

Those who wish to check out von Holzhausen and Unplugged Performance’s bespoke Tesla interiors can click here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Design Chief’s materials company works with veteran EV tuner to create bespoke interiors