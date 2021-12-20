Tesla launches Free off-peak Holiday Supercharging around the U.S.

By

Tesla has launched Free Holiday Supercharging during off-peak hours for the Holiday Season. From December 23 to December 26, Tesla will offer free Supercharging in various locations across the U.S. when charging before 10 AM or after 7 PM.

Tesla will offer the free off-peak Supercharging in eleven states across the U.S.: California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Pennsylvania. All four of Tesla’s vehicles will be eligible for the free Supercharging promotion. 75 Supercharging stations will be online for free Supercharging during the off-peak times.

“Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States,” Tesla wrote on their website. Charging during off-peak hours is usually a less expensive experience, to begin with, because it puts less stress on the grid. However, the Holidays are a high travel time. Despite Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network with over 25,000 locations globally, things will still get pretty congested, especially as AAA estimates that 109.5 million travelers will hit the road to celebrate the Holidays with family this year.

With the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, being some of the most saturated times for travel, Tesla has now provided free off-peak Supercharging rates for its owners during both of these inconvenient stretches. While some owners will likely have to Supercharge during normal times due to scheduling, some may wait until off-peak hours to drive to a relative’s house, which will decongest Supercharging lines.

In November, when Tesla offered free Supercharging for Thanksgiving, it only applied to several California Supercharger locations. Tesla has evidently tried to expand this initiative to make reduced charging rates during the Holiday season more readily available for more drivers across the country.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla launches Free off-peak Holiday Supercharging around the U.S.