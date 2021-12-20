Elon Musk’s 2021 taxes equates to over $1.5 million for every day he’s been a US citizen

By

Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter that his 2021 tax bill will be around $11 billion, thanks to his sale of Tesla stock this year. This amount may not be enough to satisfy the CEO’s staunchest critics, but $11 billion is no joke. It does equate, after all, to Elon Musk paying over $1.5 million worth of taxes for every day since he became a US citizen in 2002 or about $1 million worth of taxes per day since he started studying business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania way back in 1992.

Musk’s estimate for his 2021 taxes is in line with expectations from agencies such as CNBC, which noted that the CEO had already paid $7 billion in state and federal taxes this year, with about $5 billion more expected to be paid by January 1, 2022. The news agency noted that the figures could represent “the single tax bill ever,” thanks in part to Musk’s combined tax rate of 53%.

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

It’s pretty difficult to wrap one’s head around the idea of $11 billion dollars. That being said, Musk has spent over 29 years in the United States since he started his studies at the University of Pennsylvania. This equates to 10,957 days if one were to start counting from January 1, 1992, to December 31, 2021. If Musk were charged $1 million worth of taxes per day from January 1, 1992, until the end of this year, it would amount to $10.957 billion, just slightly lower than the Tesla CEO’s $11 billion 2021 tax bill.

Musk effectively became a US citizen in 2002, or about 20 years ago. Considering that 20 years corresponds to 7,304 days from January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2021, Musk would effectively be paying $1.5 million in taxes for every day since he became a US citizen. That’s a substantial amount, and quite a bit of funds that could be used by the US government for its various projects and initiatives.

This is such a deeply messed up lie to the American people. She is the one freeloading off taxpayers, while I’m paying the largest amount of tax of any individual in history.



Is @SenWarren really someone we want as a US senator? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2021

Interestingly enough, a good number of political figures have displayed a tendency to accuse Musk of allegedly dodging taxes or, in Senator Elizabeth Warren’s case, “freeloading” off the backs of working American people. Considering that Musk would effectively be paying $1 million worth of taxes for every day he’s been in the United States — including those he spent studying at the University of Pennsylvania — then the Tesla CEO could arguably be called the worst or at least the least-effective “freeloader” ever.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk’s 2021 taxes equates to over $1.5 million for every day he’s been a US citizen