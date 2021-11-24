Tesla offers free Thanksgiving Supercharging rates during off-peak hours

By

Tesla is offering free Supercharging rates during off-peak hours during the Thanksgiving holiday to avoid congestion at its stations.

Thanksgiving is commonly known as the holiday that provides the most traffic on American roadways due to excessive traveling. As a result, gas stations, EV charging stations, and basically any station that is meant for refueling will be another recipient of long lines and excessive wait times. Tesla Superchargers will be no different, and since EV charging stations are less available than gas stations currently, they will likely be more congested than basically anything else.

Therefore, Tesla is offering incentives for Supercharging during non-peak times in various California locations. The promotion started at midnight and runs until 10 AM Pacific Time. It will then reactivate at 7 PM and run until 10 AM every day until Sunday, November 28th. Tesla lists the following locations as eligible for the promotion.

“Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select California travel routes,” the company wrote.

Arroyo Grande, CA – W Branch Rd

Atascadero, CA

Baker, CA

Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road

Bakersfield, CA – I-5

Barstow, CA

Buellton, CA

Buttonwillow, CA

Clovis, CA

Corning, CA

Firebaugh, CA

Fresno, CA

Fresno, CA – North Blackstone Avenue

Fresno, CA – North Riverside Drive

Greenfield, CA

Gustine, CA

Harris Ranch

Hesperia, CA

Kettleman City, CA

Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive

Merced, CA – Martin Luther King Junior Way

Mojave, CA

Mount Shasta, CA – 111 Morgan Way

Mount Shasta, CA – 134 Morgan Way

Paso Robles, CA – Golden Hill Road

Pismo Beach

Primm, NV

Red Bluff, CA – Belle Mill Road

Salinas, CA

San Luis Obispo, CA – 3897 S Higuera St

San Luis Obispo, CA – Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn

Soledad, CA – 100 Front St

Tejon Ranch, CA

Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy

Traver, CA

Williams, CA – 6th Street

Yermo, CA

Yreka, CA

Non-peak hour charging is a great opportunity for owners to get their vehicles a full charge during times when Superchargers are typically unoccupied. It will spread Supercharging needs throughout the day. If Tesla did not do this, many of its owners would see no advantage in Supercharging before beginning their trip, and it would likely lead to extensive lines at California charging stations. It is a great strategy to alleviate many hours of waiting that owners may experience as a result of the mass traveling efforts that Americans will experience over the next few days.

