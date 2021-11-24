Tesla offers free Thanksgiving Supercharging rates during off-peak hours

Tesla is offering free Supercharging rates during off-peak hours during the Thanksgiving holiday to avoid congestion at its stations.
Thanksgiving is commonly known as the holiday that provides the most traffic on American roadways due to excessive traveling. As a result, gas stations, EV charging stations, and basically any station that is meant for refueling will be another recipient of long lines and excessive wait times. Tesla Superchargers will be no different, and since EV charging stations are less available than gas stations currently, they will likely be more congested than basically anything else.
Therefore, Tesla is offering incentives for Supercharging during non-peak times in various California locations. The promotion started at midnight and runs until 10 AM Pacific Time. It will then reactivate at 7 PM and run until 10 AM every day until Sunday, November 28th. Tesla lists the following locations as eligible for the promotion.
“Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select California travel routes,” the company wrote.
- Arroyo Grande, CA – W Branch Rd
- Atascadero, CA
- Baker, CA
- Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road
- Bakersfield, CA – I-5
- Barstow, CA
- Buellton, CA
- Buttonwillow, CA
- Clovis, CA
- Corning, CA
- Firebaugh, CA
- Fresno, CA
- Fresno, CA – North Blackstone Avenue
- Fresno, CA – North Riverside Drive
- Greenfield, CA
- Gustine, CA
- Harris Ranch
- Hesperia, CA
- Kettleman City, CA
- Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive
- Merced, CA – Martin Luther King Junior Way
- Mojave, CA
- Mount Shasta, CA – 111 Morgan Way
- Mount Shasta, CA – 134 Morgan Way
- Paso Robles, CA – Golden Hill Road
- Pismo Beach
- Primm, NV
- Red Bluff, CA – Belle Mill Road
- Salinas, CA
- San Luis Obispo, CA – 3897 S Higuera St
- San Luis Obispo, CA – Los Osos Valley Road
- San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn
- Soledad, CA – 100 Front St
- Tejon Ranch, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
- Traver, CA
- Williams, CA – 6th Street
- Yermo, CA
- Yreka, CA
Non-peak hour charging is a great opportunity for owners to get their vehicles a full charge during times when Superchargers are typically unoccupied. It will spread Supercharging needs throughout the day. If Tesla did not do this, many of its owners would see no advantage in Supercharging before beginning their trip, and it would likely lead to extensive lines at California charging stations. It is a great strategy to alleviate many hours of waiting that owners may experience as a result of the mass traveling efforts that Americans will experience over the next few days.
