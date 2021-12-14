By

The Fremont Police are investigating a suspicious death at Tesla’s Fremont Factory.

The Fremont Fire Department responded to a call from Tesla on Monday December 13, 2021 at approximately 3.26 p.m about a subject down in the facility’s parking lot.

The Fremont Police Department sent out an advisory email about the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Firefighters provided medical aid and pronounced the subject deceased.

The Fremont police have confirmed that homicide investigators are on the scene, and they have taken over the investigation. Authorities have not released information regarding the cause of the subject’s death or any additional details at this time.

Teslarati reached out to the Fremont Police Department for more information. This story will be updated as more details become publicly available.

*This is a breaking story.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

“Suspicious death” at Tesla’s Fremont Factory prompts police investigation