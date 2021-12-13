Rivian R1T crowned MotorTrend’s 2022 Truck of the Year

By

Rivian has landed a massive accolade with the R1T, its first vehicle and the first all-electric pickup to make it to the United States auto market. MotorTrend named the R1T the 2022 Truck of the Year, calling it “the most remarkable pickup we’ve ever driven.”

The R1T is the “first mass-produced electric truck to hit the U.S. market,” which is a massive achievement for Rivian, a startup from Normal, Illinois. An incredible accomplishment on its own, Rivian beat Ford, GM, and EV leader Tesla to the pickup truck market, and it could be a tough product to top if MotorTrend’s analysis of the vehicle is any indication. The publication called the R1T a technically-sophisticated machine thanks to its “unparalleled” drivetrain, which is comprised of four independently-operating motors, one on each wheel. The design contributes to highly-functioning torque vectoring for impressive handling and terrain navigation. Its 135-kWh battery pack provides 314 miles of range, and its 11,000-pound towing capacity makes it extremely capable and competitive with today’s full-size trucks.

However, the impressive specifications of the R1T are not the reason it is so widely accepted and took the Truck of the Year honors.

“MotorTrend’s 2022 Truck of the Year announcement may be our most significant since 1949,” Ed Loh, Head of Editorial for MotorTrend, said. “The Rivian R1T is a monumental achievement and astonishes with a quality of design, engineering, materials, and technology unmatched in trucks today, while providing a driving experience like that of a high-performance luxury car. As the first all-electric pickup truck to market, the R1T manages to achieve all of this without offending historic truck-buyer sensibilities. For these reasons and more, MotorTrend is honored to name the Rivian R1T our 2022 Truck of the Year.”

Credit: MotorTrend Credit: MotorTrend Credit: MotorTrend

The R1T may be the benchmark for EV trucks from here on out, especially as it is the first one on the market. Competing companies will be forced to continue improving upon the already-impressive specifications that Rivian has brought forth with its flagship truck. Anything less functional or capable, two adjectives that describe the best trucks on the market, will be considered a failure, and Rivian will likely hold relatively high regards from initial buyers who will forever brag about their position as one of the first people to ever drive an electric pickup on the road.

Congratulations to Rivian, and best wishes for years to come!

