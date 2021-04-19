Tesla’s Fremont factory workforce is growing, and the automaker is preparing for it by constructing a new employee parking lot on the southern portion of the 370-acre piece of land that the automaker purchased in 2010. New documents submitted by Tesla to Fremont, California’s local government show that the automaker is preparing to remove a large gravel area into a new, secure employee parking location as the company’s employee numbers continue to grow.

Tesla plans to install the new “South East Parking Lot” at the Fremont Factory after it applied on April 15th, 2021. Currently, the site is a storage area for what appears to be scrap parts, according to an ariel photograph provided by Google Maps. Tesla says in the application that it is a “gravel area.” It is located directly next to Fremont’s Test Track, where Tesla reviews the performance of some of its cars before release.

The application specifically states that the gravel area will accommodate a new parking lot, and the fence that currently surrounds the gravel will be relocated. This ensures that parking will be secure for Tesla employees, keeping their cars and belongings safe. However, why Tesla is creating a new parking lot for employees genuinely points toward an increase in its workforce at its base plant.

The application says:

“Convert gravel area to employee parking. Relocate fence so the area is outside the secure perimeter.”

Tesla is coming off of a massive increase in employment in 2020 compared to 2019. With new projects and product launches, Tesla could use all the help it can get.

In February, Tesla released its 10-K filing with the SEC that details basically every detail of the 2020 fiscal year. Within the report, Tesla indicated that its “full-time count for our and our subsidiaries’ employees worldwide was 70,757,” a drastic increase compared to 2019’s numbers. Tesla indicated it had only 48,106 full-time employees in 2019, showing an increase of 22,651 total people to Tesla’s workforce. The work doesn’t appear to be over for the automaker either, as its career page shows plenty of job openings in Fremont.

Tesla’s Career website lists a total of 657 job openings at the Fremont, California location currently. Tesla recently removed the feature that revealed when the job was posted, but it shows plenty of employment opportunities across the factory. It is a no-brainer to create a new parking lot for the employees it will eventually hire, especially as it begins to ramp the production of the all-new Model S and Model X Plaid variants that will be delivered within the coming months.