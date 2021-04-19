Amazon’s Rivian van begins delivering packages in its third U.S. city

Amazon’s initiative to begin delivering its packages in all-electric vehicles provided by Rivian has made it to its third U.S. city. The e-commerce giant announced earlier today that it began delivering packages in Tulsa, Oklahoma, joining Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, as the only U.S. cities to have packages delivered by the all-electric Rivian delivery vans.

As a part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge, the company purchased 100,000 all-electric delivery vans from automaker Rivian, a company that will begin producing and delivering its first passenger vehicles later this year with the R1T all-electric pickup truck.

Beginning in February 2021, Amazon started deploying the all-electric Rivian delivery vans by getting packages to customers in Los Angeles. The vans were a highly-anticipated medium for package delivery because they were a part of Amazon’s massive multi-billion-dollar push to become more sustainable through their supply chain. Amazon then expanded the delivery region to San Francisco in mid-March, choosing the Northern California hotspot as the second location due to its “great customers, unique terrain, and favorable climate,” the company told Teslarati.

Now, the Amazon-Rivian vans are in the middle of the United States in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Chosen once again for terrain, climate, and suburban makeup, Tulsa is the first location outside of California that Amazon is testing its all-new delivery vans ahead of a wider rollout planned for 2022. Amazon says at least 10,000 of the Rivian delivery vans will be operating as early as next year.

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

“From what we’ve seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that,” Ross Rachey, Director of Amazon’s Global Fleet and Products, said. We’ve chosen Tulsa’s vast urban districts to be among our first sites for additional testing of the vehicle’s performance, safety, and durability. We’re excited to see the vehicle cruising past the city’s vibrant art displays and for our Tulsa customers to be among the first to see these vehicles.”

Along with LA, San Francisco, and Tulsa, 13 other locations will be chosen for Amazon’s testing process of the Rivian delivery vans in 2021. The vans can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, with each being optimized for safety and an enhanced driver experience. Every driver of the Amazon electric delivery vehicle has been specifically trained to operate the van. Amazon will initially deliver packages using the Rivian vans from the e-commerce giant’s delivery station in Richmond, California.