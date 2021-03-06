Tesla’s FSD Beta group doubles, Elon Musk asks for invitations

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta group is doubling, and if you want to be included, all you have to do is ask.

On Friday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that the test group for the automaker’s FSD’s Beta test group would double, and all you have to do to be included is to simply ask the CEO or a Tesla associate.

“If you want the Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta downloaded to your car, let us know,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Doubling beta program size now with 8.2 is probably 10x size with 8.3. Still be careful, but it’s getting mature.”

Musk indicated several weeks ago that Tesla’s FSD Beta would be more robust, but that it would take some time to complete. Ultimately, Musk came through on his promise, as the CEO said on February 24th that a more complete version of the Beta would be released as Neural Networks would be upgraded to surround video.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta group was initially rolled out in October 2020. It expanded on the orders of Musk and other executives after the Q4 2020 Earnings Call, but now the test group is growing by two-times, giving Tesla more data to learn from in its attempts to expand the FSD test group.

Many owners have requested the feature, but until now, it has been locked down to a select group of Tesla enthusiasts. While the feature has become more accurate in its predictions within its short span of being rolled out, Tesla owners have undoubtedly experienced significant improvements within the semi-autonomous driving platform, which Tesla plans to roll out in Level 5 stages by the end of 2021.

“I am extremely confident of achieving full autonomy and releasing it to the Tesla customer base next year. But I think at least some jurisdictions are going to allow full self-driving next year,” Elon Musk said while accepting the Axel Springer award in Germany in 2020.

Tesla’s FSD Beta group will expand, but by how much is yet to be decided.