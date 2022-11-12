Tesla FSD Beta V11 will expand over a few weeks before wide release: Elon Musk

By

Tesla began rolling out the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, V11, on November 11th, at 11:11 pm PST. For those wishing for V11 at 11:11 on 11/11, that wish may have come true. Or it will eventually, as Tesla expands the latest version over the next few weeks.

The newest version only comes with two pages of release notes, and when asked by @WholeMarsBlog why this was, Elon Musk explained that it would take a few weeks to expand the beta with another few weeks before wide release to the U.S. and Canada.

Given all that is in V11, it will take a few weeks to expand the beta, then another few weeks to go wide release to US & Canada — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022

Some of the release notes have been shared on Twitter, and one screenshot confirms that a single stack is now active and is using the updated Occupancy Network that was mentioned at Tesla’s second AI Day event. The screenshot reads:

“Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.”

“Improved Occupancy Network’s recall for close by obstacles and precision in severe weather conditions with 4x increase in transformer spatial resolution, 20% increase in image featurizer capacity, improved side camera calibration, and 260k more video training clips (real-world and simulation).”

Here's your first glimpse of Full Self-Driving Beta V11's release notes! This CONFIRMS that single stack is now activated and now using the updated Occupancy Network first mentioned at AI Day 2! Credit: @husseinhamdan_ pic.twitter.com/vY8RVTP78K — Teslascope (@teslascope) November 12, 2022

Elon Musk confirmed V11 would adopt a single stack previously, which should make the software’s performance smoother.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

