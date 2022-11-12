By

It’s here. Tesla has now started the rollout of FSD Beta V11. The update’s release was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

FSD Beta V11 is widely expected to be a substantial update for Tesla’s advanced driver-assist system, partly because Elon Musk has previously noted that V11 would adopt a single stack. This should make FSD Beta’s performance smoother.

Members of Tesla’s AI team who spoke during AI Day 2022 highlighted the improvements that would likely be evident once FSD Beta transitions to a single stack. Musk also noted then that he was using a single-stack version of FSD Beta, and it was able to get to his destination without him having to touch his vehicle’s controls.

On late Friday, Tesla software update trackers such as Teslascope commented that they were seeing a very limited number of reports that the upcoming update for the Full Self-Driving Beta system would finally be the system’s single stack version. Elon Musk later confirmed that FSD Beta V11 has indeed been rolled out.

“FSD V11 rolled out at 11:11pm Pacific,” Musk wrote. Interestingly enough, Musk did not mention if the V11 update adopts a single stack despite numerous inquiries from avid Tesla followers.

Considering that Tesla tends to release its FSD Beta updates to its employees first before the system gets released to members of the FSD Beta program, it would not be surprising if release notes and videos of the system in action end up being shared later on. Needless to say, this is an exciting time for Tesla watchers, as V11 could very well be the update that takes FSD Beta to the next level.

During the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call last month, Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla expects to implement a wide release of FSD Beta by the end of the year. This means that Tesla customers who purchased FSD could gain access to the company’s most advanced driver-assist system immediately.

“So, this quarter, we expect to go to a wide release of full self-driving Beta in North America. So, anyone who has ordered Full Self Driving, will have access to the FSD Beta program this year, probably about a month from now. So — and then obviously — anyone who buys a car and purchases the Full Self Driving option, will immediately have that available to them,” Musk said.

