Tesla FSD Unsupervised finally gets some media recognition

A look at the typical Tesla news cycle would show that the vast majority of the coverage surrounding the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) program is negative.

Recently, however, Tesla’s FSD program finally got some media recognition, and from a major network too.

FSD Unsupervised Recognition

FOX News’ Lara Trump recently featured Giga Texas in her show, My View with Lara Trump. During her visit, she was able to speak with Tesla employees and see how Gigafactory Texas operates firsthand. She was also able to see just how legitimate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Unsupervised system really is.

This could be seen in a video of Trump’s visit, which included her reaction to the unmanned Model Ys driving from the end of their production lines. “These cars are going to drive themselves. Look at this, there it goes! Nobody’s in there. Wow, that’s amazing. That is so cool. Only Elon Musk could do this,” Trump stated. Take a look at the Unsupervised Full Self-Driving in operation at Giga Texas! It's on Fox News. Only Elon and Tesla can do it! pic.twitter.com/wF7XuNFnoW— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) May 4, 2025

FSD Unsupervised Rollout

While Tesla is already using FSD Unsupervised on Giga Texas and the Fremont Factory, the company is planning on rolling out a robotaxi service using the self-driving system this June in Austin, Texas. Recent reports have suggested that Tesla is aiming to release its robotaxi service early next month. Tesla’s AI Team also seems to be hinting at an early June robotaxi rollout as well.

While Tesla FSD Unsupervised is expected to be rolled out to the company’s robotaxis in June, CEO Elon Musk has stated that FSD Unsupervised will also be rolled out to customer cars this year. This was highlighted by the executive in the Q1 2025 earnings call. “I’m confident that it will be available in many cities in the US by the end of this year,” Musk said.

Watch Lara Trump’s Giga Texas tour in the video below.