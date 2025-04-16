The sight of fully driverless Teslas operating using FSD Unsupervised is becoming quite common in the Giga Texas complex.

This was highlighted in a recent video of the facility from one of Giga Texas’ most ardent watchers.

FSD Unsupervised

Just recently, the Tesla AI Team shared a video showing how Unsupervised FSD was being used to deliver cars from the end of Giga Texas’ vehicle production line to the facility’s outbound logistics lot. The Tesla AI Team also noted that so far, over 50,000 driverless miles have been accrued between vehicles produced at the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas.

The video was just over a minute long, but it was enough to show that both the new Model Ys and Cybertrucks produced at Gigafactory Texas are already using FSD Unsupervised from their production line. Model Ys autonomously navigate a 1.4 mile trip on a road shared with pedestrians, cars, semi trucks, construction equipment & more pic.twitter.com/iPx2fs78v2— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) April 13, 2025

An Increasingly Common Sight

The Tesla AI Team also shared a video from the cabin of a new Model Y that was autonomously navigating a 1.4-mile route towards Giga Texas’ outbound logistics lot. As could be seen in the video, the new Model Y’s route is actually quite complicated as it includes pedestrians, semi trucks, and construction equipment, to name a few. The video suggests that Tesla is getting quite a lot of valuable data from its driverless vehicles in the Giga Texas complex alone.

One such vehicle was spotted recently by longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, who was fortunate enough to capture a clip of a white new Model Y operating without a driver. As could be seen in Tegtmeyer’s video, the new Model Y was moving very confidently on its own, and it even seemed like it was traveling at a decent speed. If any, the driverless Tesla looked just like any other car around the Giga Texas complex–it just happened to be using FSD Unsupervised. Self driving new Model Y at Giga Texas today … this is now standard operations, not just a fun video! Pretty great to see the confidence in @Tesla_AI put into actual use! pic.twitter.com/gOxAw6yuDd— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 16, 2025

The Normalization of Remarkable

Tesla is a company that is known for making the impossible feel late. This is certainly true for the FSD Unsupervised. CEO Elon Musk has already missed his targets for the system’s consumer rollout for several years running, but things have never looked this polished before. With this in mind, perhaps this year, Tesla will indeed be able to roll out FSD Unsupervised, ushering in a whole new revolution in the transportation sector.