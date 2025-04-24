Tesla adds new child protection feature to mobile app

Tesla is bolstering its in-car safety system with the addition of a new feature that aims to protect children left in the vehicle, an extension of a feature it introduced with the addition of 4D radar systems.

Children are, unfortunately, victims of accidents even when a vehicle is not in motion. A report from 2024 noted that 37 children under the age of 15 die each year because they are left in cars, usually dying from heatstroke.

Tesla has made a few attempts to eliminate the possibility of this happening. Back in September, coding from Software Update 2024.32 noted that the company would be using an alert system to warn people of children left behind:

This was enabled by the use of a wave sensor within the cabin, a piece of tech Teslarati found in a filing back in 2021 with the FCC.

The entire idea behind this addition to the vehicles was to alert owners if there were passengers left in the car.

Now, Tesla is adding another level of this to its mobile app, according to a decompile of the Version 4.44.0 update, which is rolling out to customers now.

Tesla App Updates on X revealed a “Child Left Alone Detection” feature in the new app version, which has a few strings from a software perspective:

Cannot turn off climate when Child Left Alone Detection is active

Climate failed to start. Climate is unavailable when Child Left Alone Detection is active.

Climate controls are disabled when Child Left Alone Detection is active

Unable to start software update while a child is detected in your vehicle

It appears that, if the vehicle detects a child or another occupant in the car, climate controls will be disabled through the app in an attempt to maintain a proper cabin temperature. Turning the temperature up or even turning climate control off from the app will not be possible.

This is a major update to this feature as it only bolsters the safety of the occupants in the event that they are left behind. Of course, many of us might ask, “How do you leave a child in the car?”

However, it happens, as past events have shown, and this is a great way to eliminate it from happening in Tesla vehicles.