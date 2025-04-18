Tesla reiterates FSD’s biggest advantage, even if it’s still Supervised

Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) has a ton of potential. Once it is rolled out as an Unsupervised system, it could change the transportation sector. But even in its current Supervised state, FSD is already pretty life-changing.

This was highlighted recently by the electric vehicle maker through its official Tesla account on social media platform X.

Tesla FSD Unsupervised

Tesla’s self-driving aspirations are expected to come to fruition with the release of FSD Unsupervised, which is currently already being used in the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas. With FSD Unsupervised, Teslas are able to navigate from the end of their production lines to the facilities’ outbound lots without a human driver.

Tesla has previously noted that FSD Unsupervised should see its initial release in Texas and California this year. As noted by Tesla in a post on X, autonomy, when deployed at scale, does not just make cities more livable. It also gives back time to people. This is what makes autonomous driving systems potentially world-changing.





Still Supervised, But Already Useful

FSD today, however, is still Supervised, which means that it still requires constant attention from the driver. This is one of the main points of criticism from Tesla skeptics, as FSD’s current Supervised nature is typically used to argue that it is no better than other adaptive cruise control systems that other carmakers offer. As per Tesla in a follow-up post, however, FSD Supervised already makes life easier.

This is because FSD Supervised works on inner city roads, and while the driver is still observing the car to ensure that it operates well, trips could easily become a lot less tiring. This is especially true for long trips, which could take a toll on the driver if vehicles are driven manually.

“You can get a glimpse of that today: although FSD Supervised currently does require your supervision, you will still notice that your commute or long drives are suddenly so much less taxing. No constant micro-adjustments in rush hour traffic. No frustration. Car does it all for you,” Tesla wrote in its post on X.