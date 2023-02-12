Tesla Full Self-Driving Super Bowl ad aims criticism at driver assistance suite

By

Tesla Full Self-Driving is going to be criticized by Dan O’Dowd’s Dawn Project in an advertisement that will air during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

O’Dowd has been arguably the biggest critic of Tesla’s FSD suite, running several controversial campaigns against the company and its semi-autonomous driving suite.

Over the past year or so, the Dawn Project has not only run full-page advertisements against the suite in the New York Times but has also attempted to run Twitter advertisements that put the suite in a negative light.

Our @NYTimes full-page ad today shows @ElonMusk‘s Full Self-Driving will still run over children, 3 months after we reported it. 93% agree it should be banned. Eventually this becomes manslaughter. @Tesla staff & directors could be liable @NHTSAgov @CA_DMV https://t.co/DvtSt9MwG3 pic.twitter.com/mOH0mteiN3 — Dan O’Dowd (@RealDanODowd) November 6, 2022

Now, the Dawn Project is taking it a step further by running an advertisement during the Super Bowl, which is not a cheap thing to do. The ad costs $598,000 to run, a spokesperson for the Dawn Project told CNN.

The ad will run in Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, where Tesla’s Headquarters is located, Tallahassee, Florida, Albany, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, and Sacramento, California.

“Tesla’s Full Self-Driving is endangering the public with deceptive marketing and woefully inept engineering,” the ad will read.

O’Dowd posted the ad to Twitter, stating:

“Watch The Dawn Project’s #SuperBowl ad demonstrate critical safety defects in @Tesla Full Self-Driving. 6 months ago we reported FSD would run down a child. Tesla hasn’t even fixed that! To focus their attention, @NHTSAgov must turn off FSD until Tesla fixes all safety defects.”

Tesla issued a cease and desist letter against the Dawn Project’s efforts to derail FSD after the company stated that the software would “mow down children.”

Tesla maintains that drivers must pay attention and keep their hands on the wheel when using its semi-autonomous driving functions.

