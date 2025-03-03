Elon Musk
Tesla gaining with Republicans as it loses traction with Democrats: Stifel
Stifel’s Think Tank Group data has shown that Democrats’ net favorability of Tesla fell to -15% from 7% since February 2024, while Republicans’ rose to 27% from 11%.
Elon Musk’s vocal support for U.S. President Donald Trump has driven a partisan divide in Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) appeal, with Democrats souring on the brand and Republicans warming to it, as per Stifel analysts led by Stephen Gengaro.
The Stifel analysts’ findings were outlined in a report from Investing.com.
Musk’s Trump support:
Elon Musk openly supported Donald Trump last year following the then-candidate’s first assassination attempt. Since Trump took power, Musk has become more involved in politics, with the CEO now leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Musk’s involvement in conservative politics has resulted in a wave of protests against the CEO. A number of Tesla stores have also been vandalized in recent weeks, and some have been the location of anti-Musk protests.
🚨 Tesla "losing traction" with Democrats but gaining with Republicans, Stifel says
Elon Musk’s actions are impacting how some carbuyers are approaching Tesla, according to the Stifel analysts led by Stephen Gengaro.
"There is a clear negative shift from Democrats, while… pic.twitter.com/7CwjVHGrlp— Herbert Ong (@herbertong) March 3, 2025
What Stifel analysts say:
“There is a clear negative shift from Democrats, while Republicans willingness to buy a Tesla is rising… This backlash has surfaced anecdotally and on social media (people placing bumper stickers on their Tesla’s claiming they love the car, but not Elon, and other variations),” the analyst noted.
Potential Headwinds:
Genaro noted that Republican interest in Tesla might offset some Democratic losses for the electric vehicle maker. However, there might be “some near-term headwinds” from Musk’s role, China’s fierce competition, and the company’s transition from the Model Y classic to the new Model Y. A 45.2% year-on-year sales drop in the EU in January—against a 37% rise in regional EV sales—was also dubbed by the analysts as a “worrisome trend,” as it could potentially be “highlighting a shift in consumer preference away from Tesla toward other manufacturers.”
Elon Musk
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
Tesla is adding a new feature that will aim to fight off vandals as anti-Elon Musk protests continue to be a true threat to the company’s owners and employees.
Since Musk has increased his role in politics by heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and continued to share political opinions that have ruffled feathers on the left, instances of protest and vandalism against Tesla at nearly every level have increased.
We have seen more instances of protests, vandalism, and other threats toward everyone from owners to employees to Musk himself increase over the last several months, with plenty of examples to share.
It has also gone on to Supercharger stalls, which have been damaged or even destroyed, which has caught the attention of the company in more ways than one:
Tesla details even more ways it is fighting Supercharger theft, vandalism
More recently, owners have been experiencing issues with their cars being keyed, a move that has always been an issue because of the anti-EV stance of many. However, it has become an issue more recently because many of those doing the keying are against Elon Musk and his political stances.
Now, owners are pushing back and requesting the company do something about it. Tesla already has a Sentry Mode feature, which records events near the car using its external cameras, but that has been active for several years with many vandals not even realizing they’re being recorded.
Musk says that Tesla could have the car honk at people who come near it and/or come into contact with it, which would likely fend off some of the perpetrators who are choosing to key someone’s property:
Car could honk at people if you want
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025
It seems like an easy fix, and it can be installed through an Over-the-Air update. It would be Tesla’s latest security feature to fend off would-be vandals and criminals who choose to take out their frustrations on innocent car owners.
Elon Musk
Anti-Musk protests at Tesla store in New York lead to arrests
Authorities say there were hundreds of demonstrators at the scene.
An anti-Elon Musk protest outside a Tesla store in New York over the weekend has led to as many as nine arrests, along with some protestors attempting to prevent some customers from entering the location.
Tesla’s Manhattan store was the target of anti-Musk protests on Saturday, and a report from Reuters notes that police went on to arrest nine demonstrators from the scene. Authorities say there were hundreds of protestors at the site, and crowds of them can be seen in footage from the Tesla location.
The Saturday protests were captured on camera and widely shared on X, showing many demonstrators attempting to stop customers from entering the store. One such customer, Angelo Martinez, can be seen being barred from entering as he attempted to make it to a test drive of the new Model Y, which he had scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
The video also shows at least a few protestors who made it all the way inside the store, and certain angles show that some of the glass in front of the store had been shattered.
The event comes amidst broader protests hitting Tesla’s stores around the world over Musk’s recent involvement with U.S. President Donald Trump’s government efficiency department, a re-branded agency the administration has used to slash federal agency workforces in recent weeks.
Last weekend, protestors could be seen at several Tesla stores including those in San Francisco, Washington D.C., two sites in Pennsylvania, and in Sweden, amongst others still.
You can see Martinez arguing with the demonstrators below.
??? BREAKING: TESLA DEALERSHIP OCCUPIED IN MANHATTAN
One agreeable participant even asked why anyone thinks they have a right to stop him from forcefully entering the building, with some reference to the ‘United States of America.’
Source: https://t.co/VH9KOxReAM pic.twitter.com/5nY4fw2B6i
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 1, 2025
READ MORE ON ANTI-TESLA PROTESTS: Suspect linked to four Tesla store attacks arrested with incendiary devices
Eventually, Martinez says he did manage to get into the Tesla store by roughly 2:15 p.m. with the help of authorities, and he was still able to complete his test drive, though later than planned.
“The new model Y is going to blow people’s minds,” Martinez wrote in a follow-up post on X.
Amidst some misunderstandings about whether he actually had an appointment for the demo drive or not, Martinez also shared a screenshot from the booking, along with providing a full statement as to what happened to him at the demonstration. You can read the full account from Martinez below, as detailed in a post on X on Saturday afternoon.
CONTEXT: MY POV OF WHAT HAPPENED!!
I had an appointment at the Tesla dealership in Manhattan today at 1:00 PM to test drive the new model Y.
Unfortunately I was met by protesters immediately coming down the street in my own Tesla as I was going to park in the parking garage down the street.
I had an appointment at 1 PM but didn’t get to go into the Tesla dealership until around 2:15 PM. As I tried to approach the entrance doors, I realized that there were people laying out in front, blocking the entrance along with MSM to take photos and videos.
There was broken glass from the protestors trying to breach. The tensions were high, people were screaming, yelling, and cursing with huge signs in protest of Elon.
As I approached the entrance to see what was occurring I was met by protestors chanting and yelling over me as I tried to figure out the whole situation. I became frustrated from the situation and pleaded to the protestors to please stop impeding on day to day life.
Once I realized I wouldn’t be able to come through the front, I approached NYPD and asked them what I should do. They had me stand off to the side as they tried to control the situation. I ended up being able to get in contact with the Tesla dealership and they allowed me to come in through the garage where the vehicles were being let out.
I will post the footage of the test drive separately as I want to show the context of what I experienced. These people were sick, mentally ill and didn’t care who they were going to bother in order to make their point.
Attached, you’ll find the email for confirmation of my reservation to test drive the new Model Y.
I hope this gives context to what occurred, and also shows how unhinged these psychopaths are. @elonmusk
Tesla’s Giga Berlin and police are still dealing with a protestor problem
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s Boring Company is planning a housing project linked to Loop station
The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, seems intent on bringing a futuristic twist to the housing game.
As per a recent report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Boring Company is planning to build a 132-unit multifamily project with a connected Loop station.
The Plans:
- Located at 4300 Paradise Road, the planned six-story, U-shaped building will feature a drive-thru bodega on the ground floor and a second level packed with amenities such as a residents-only bar and lounge, game room, gym, and a courtyard.
- With just 24 parking spots instead of the usual 189, the project leans hard into its Loop connection, the Review-Journal noted, citing plans that were filed with Clark County.
- “The proximity to UNLV is also ideal, adding much-needed housing options adjacent to the school,” the planned project’s justification letter read.
- The Loop station in the planned facility will be part of the upcoming University Center Loop, which will connect a piece of land owned by The Boring Company to key areas around the city such as Virgin Hotel Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Vegas Loop:
- Upon completion, the Vegas Loop is expected to offer 68 miles of underground tunnels. The Vegas Loop is expected to have 104 stations spread out across the resort corridor, downtown Las Vegas, and other key locations.
- For now, the Vegas Loop only has four stations: two at the Las Vegas Convention Center, one at Resorts World, and another at Westgate.
- Another Vegas Loop station is expected to be completed at Encore.
- The Vegas Loop is being constructed using Prufrock, an all-electric tunnel boring machine (TBM) that is custom-designed by The Boring Company.
- As per the tunneling startup, Prufrock’s medium-term goal is to exceed 1/10 of human walking speed, or 7 miles per day.
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.
