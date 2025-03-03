News
Tesla’s NACS adapters hinted in code for future Apple Maps update
Apple Maps will soon warn EV owners when they need an adapter for routes that include Superchargers.
Navigation warnings referring to adapters for Tesla’s North America Charging Standard (NACS) are set to be added to Apple Maps in a future update, as spotted by one code sleuth this week.
On Monday, X user and code sleuth Aaronp613 shared code from a future iOS 18.4 beta update that includes Maps references to NACS charging adapters, warning drivers when such an adapter is required on certain navigation routes. The code looks like it includes a voice alert and heading message for the Apple Maps navigation system, which can be expected to be added in a future update.
The latest iOS version available at this time for iPhone and iPad is 18.3.1, according to Apple’s website. The anticipated update is also expected to arrive amidst increased cross-platform integration for vehicle owners, as many companies attempt to make it easier for electric vehicle (EV) owners to stay charged and keep tabs on their vehicles.
🚨 Apple looks to be prepping for the takeover of Tesla’s NACS charging connector. It will tell you if it is NACS-enabled or requires an adapter
This appears to be a feature that will be added to a future iOS version https://t.co/afD7qqsbge
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 3, 2025
READ MORE ON TESLA SUPPORT FOR APPLE DEVICES: First look at Tesla’s app for the Apple Watch
Many Tesla and other-brand EV owners use an iPhone or other Apple devices, so integration between these and a person’s vehicles are becoming increasingly important. The automaker also launched an Apple Watch app as part of its holiday update in December, letting owners control their vehicles even from the wearable device.
Tesla has also been rolling out widespread access to its Supercharger network to other EV brands over the last several months, and the code is just the latest hint at updates focused on making it easier for consumers to use its charging stations. As more and more brands gain access, drivers of non-Tesla vehicles will also be using the Supercharger network in increasing volumes, making such alerts especially important for making sure new owners are informed and aware of what they might encounter on their navigation routes.
Companies across the industry announced partnerships to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging standard in future vehicle models throughout much of 2023, alongside plans to offer adapters to owners of existing vehicles with the CCS hardware.
Elon Musk
Tesla gaining with Republicans as it loses traction with Democrats: Stifel
Stifel’s Think Tank Group data has shown that Democrats’ net favorability of Tesla fell to -15% from 7% since February 2024, while Republicans’ rose to 27% from 11%.
Elon Musk’s vocal support for U.S. President Donald Trump has driven a partisan divide in Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) appeal, with Democrats souring on the brand and Republicans warming to it, as per Stifel analysts led by Stephen Gengaro.
The Stifel analysts’ findings were outlined in a report from Investing.com.
Musk’s Trump support:
Elon Musk openly supported Donald Trump last year following the then-candidate’s first assassination attempt. Since Trump took power, Musk has become more involved in politics, with the CEO now leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Musk’s involvement in conservative politics has resulted in a wave of protests against the CEO. A number of Tesla stores have also been vandalized in recent weeks, and some have been the location of anti-Musk protests.
🚨 Tesla "losing traction" with Democrats but gaining with Republicans, Stifel says
Elon Musk’s actions are impacting how some carbuyers are approaching Tesla, according to the Stifel analysts led by Stephen Gengaro.
"There is a clear negative shift from Democrats, while… pic.twitter.com/7CwjVHGrlp— Herbert Ong (@herbertong) March 3, 2025
What Stifel analysts say:
Stifel’s Think Tank Group data has shown that Democrats’ net favorability of Tesla fell to -15% from 7% since February 2024, while Republicans’ rose to 27% from 11%. Democrats’ net purchase consideration for Tesla vehicles also dropped to -42% from -31% since Musk endorsed Trump in August, while Republicans’ improved to -13% from -26% in the same period, per Stifel.
“There is a clear negative shift from Democrats, while Republicans willingness to buy a Tesla is rising… This backlash has surfaced anecdotally and on social media (people placing bumper stickers on their Tesla’s claiming they love the car, but not Elon, and other variations),” the analyst noted.
Potential Headwinds:
Genaro noted that Republican interest in Tesla might offset some Democratic losses for the electric vehicle maker. However, there might be “some near-term headwinds” from Musk’s role, China’s fierce competition, and the company’s transition from the Model Y classic to the new Model Y. A 45.2% year-on-year sales drop in the EU in January—against a 37% rise in regional EV sales—was also dubbed by the analysts as a “worrisome trend,” as it could potentially be “highlighting a shift in consumer preference away from Tesla toward other manufacturers.”
News
Anti Elon Musk protester attacks Polestar after mistaking it for a Tesla
Witnesses noted that prior to the attack, the man was waving a homemade sign slamming Elon Musk and Tesla.
A man described as being in his 40s decided to express his frustration against Elon Musk by attacking one of the CEO’s all-electric vehicles in central Bristol, England.
Unfortunately, the man did not seem to be too familiar with Teslas at all, or even how they looked like. As a result, he ended up attacking and damaging a Polestar electric vehicle instead.
The attack:
As could be seen in videos taken of the attack, the man, seemingly fueled by anti-Elon Musk fury, grabbed a “big pole” and smashed the unfortunate Polestar. The man damaged the Polestar quite a bit, breaking several of the electric car’s windows and seemingly damaging some body panels.
Witnesses noted that prior to the attack, the man was waving a homemade sign slamming Elon Musk and Tesla, as noted in a Daily Mail report.
Man smashes e-car to protest Elon Musk, but mistakes Volvo for Tesla. pic.twitter.com/DNq6UmPS2j— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 27, 2025
Police catch protester, then releases him:
Avon and Somerset Police arrested the pole-wielding man on suspicion of criminal damage, arson, and carrying an offensive weapon in public, though they later released him under investigation.
A local, who initially mistook the racket for fireworks, told authorities that the protester “wasn’t trying to do a runner.” “I thought, it must be some kind of protest,” the local noted.
“I was shocked. When you’re trying to go to sleep on a Monday evening, the last thing you expect to hear is a bloke smashing up a car,” the local added.
Indeed, it was a protest. A protest against the wrong car.
Sign’s Musk Rant:
The protester’s sign is quite rambling, reading: “Eleon Musk you have to pay for all that demolition and seven a trillion dollars for foundation Wielka Orkiestra Witecznej Pomocy,” referring to a Polish charity, The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, for no clear reason.
News
Tesla finalizes location of first store in India: report
Tesla’s deal for its first India store came on the heels of CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.
Tesla has finalized a deal for its first showroom in India, leasing a 4,000-square-foot space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 35 lakh ($40,100) monthly.
Information about Tesla’s reported first store in the country was initially reported by The Times of India.
Tesla India store details:
Tesla India’s first store will reportedly be located on the ground floor of the BKC tower, the report noted. Tesla India will reportedly have a five-year lease on its BKC store, which will display Tesla’s electric vehicles. A second Tesla showroom is reportedly planned for Delhi’s Aerocity.
Tesla’s deal for its first India store came on the heels of CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States. Following Musk’s meeting with the official, Tesla opened several job listings in India, suggesting that a launch was imminent.
🚨 NEWS: Tesla Said to Have Finalised Mumbai’s BKC for Its First Showroom Ahead of India EV Market Entry
Tesla has finalised a deal to open its first
showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, in what is probably the highest lease rent for a commercial space.
Property market… pic.twitter.com/Sp8yJVzke6— Herbert Ong (@herbertong) March 3, 2025
Tariff Challenges:
While Tesla’s entry into India seems imminent, challenges still remain. This is, after all, not the first time that Tesla has attempted to enter the Indian market. The most notable attempt was back in 2022, though Tesla walked back from its plans to enter the country then.
India’s 110% import duty on imported vehicles also remains a hurdle. Such a system has been flagged by U.S. President Donald Trump. “Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs… It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India,” he said. Elon Musk has shared similar concerns.
Tesla India’s Potential:
India has a very young EV market, so Tesla has the potential to saturate the country with its mass market vehicles. As noted in a report from the Economic Times, Tesla’s vehicles might be premium priced, but the incentives from the local government could make the company’s EVs more attainable to everyday car buyers.
Tesla’s NACS adapters hinted in code for future Apple Maps update
Tesla gaining with Republicans as it loses traction with Democrats: Stifel
Anti Elon Musk protester attacks Polestar after mistaking it for a Tesla
Tesla’s lead designer weighs in on plans for these two Model Y colors
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
Tesla design head reflects on over 16 years with the company
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Tesla’s lead designer weighs in on plans for these two Model Y colors
-
Elon Musk8 hours ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
News1 day ago
Tesla design head reflects on over 16 years with the company
-
News2 days ago
Tesla launches 100+ Supercharger partnership with this fast food chain
-
News11 hours ago
Tesla starts Model Y ‘Launch Edition’ deliveries in the U.S.
-
Elon Musk1 day ago
Anti-Musk protests at Tesla store in New York lead to arrests
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla made the new Model Y cabin so quiet that now it’s looking for a fix
-
Elon Musk8 hours ago
Tesla gaining with Republicans as it loses traction with Democrats: Stifel