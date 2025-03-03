Tesla’s NACS adapters hinted in code for future Apple Maps update

Navigation warnings referring to adapters for Tesla’s North America Charging Standard (NACS) are set to be added to Apple Maps in a future update, as spotted by one code sleuth this week.

On Monday, X user and code sleuth Aaronp613 shared code from a future iOS 18.4 beta update that includes Maps references to NACS charging adapters, warning drivers when such an adapter is required on certain navigation routes. The code looks like it includes a voice alert and heading message for the Apple Maps navigation system, which can be expected to be added in a future update.

The latest iOS version available at this time for iPhone and iPad is 18.3.1, according to Apple’s website. The anticipated update is also expected to arrive amidst increased cross-platform integration for vehicle owners, as many companies attempt to make it easier for electric vehicle (EV) owners to stay charged and keep tabs on their vehicles.

Many Tesla and other-brand EV owners use an iPhone or other Apple devices, so integration between these and a person’s vehicles are becoming increasingly important. The automaker also launched an Apple Watch app as part of its holiday update in December, letting owners control their vehicles even from the wearable device.

Tesla has also been rolling out widespread access to its Supercharger network to other EV brands over the last several months, and the code is just the latest hint at updates focused on making it easier for consumers to use its charging stations. As more and more brands gain access, drivers of non-Tesla vehicles will also be using the Supercharger network in increasing volumes, making such alerts especially important for making sure new owners are informed and aware of what they might encounter on their navigation routes.

Companies across the industry announced partnerships to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging standard in future vehicle models throughout much of 2023, alongside plans to offer adapters to owners of existing vehicles with the CCS hardware.