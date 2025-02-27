Suspect linked to four Tesla store attacks arrested with incendiary devices

By

The Loveland Police Department has issued a news release about an arrest that it made following several vandalism incidents against the Loveland Tesla store.

A 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody as a result.

The arrest:

As per Tim Doran, the Chief of Police at Loveland, authorities arrested 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, who also goes by the name Justin Thomas Nelson on Monday, February 24.

Nelson is alleged to have been involved in four incidents at the Loveland Tesla location. The incidents were reported on January 29, February 2, and February 7. Incendiary devices were discovered at the scene.

During the arrest on Monday night, Nelson was found in the Loveland Tesla store location while in possession of additional incendiary devices. The suspect was also carrying materials attributed to vandalism.

In a comment to FOX News, Loveland Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Padgett noted that the messages left at the store were “very offensive” and “derogatory in nature.”

Nelson was processed at the Larimer County Jail, but was released on a $100,000 bond.

The charges:

Due to the repeated vandalism incidents, the Tesla store saw some of its windows smashed. Some Teslas’ windshields were also painted, and messages such as “Nazi Cars” were reportedly left in the location.

As noted by the Loveland Police Department, Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges: CRS 18-12-109(4) Explosives or Incendiary Devices Use During Felony, Class 2 Felony CRS 18-4-501(1)(4)(d) Criminal Mischief $2,000 < $5,000 Business, Class 6 Felony CRS 18-2-101(4) Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 3 Felony, Class 4 Felony

The Loveland Police is working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Denver Field Division. Federal charges are expected to follow.

“These incidents were not only unlawful, dangerous, and unsettling, they also created an atmosphere of discomfort and worry. Those who work at the business, along with those living in the community, have had to deal with such concerns since the first incident on January 29th,” Padgett noted in a comment to USA Today.

