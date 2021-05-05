Tesla not violating labor laws at Giga Berlin: State Parliament

Tesla has been found not to be violating labor laws at its German Gigafactory, better known as Giga Berlin, State Parliament members say. After a meeting on Tuesday, which had several members of the Parliament speak regarding their findings at the Giga Berlin site, Tesla is not violating any labor laws that protect employees and workers from being subjected to unfair practices.

In a report earlier this week, Business Insider stated that the State Office for Occupational Safety, along with an agency required to investigate labor law violation claims, was told to investigate the possibility of employees at the site being overworked in unfair conditions and being paid below-par wages.

“The assessment is that the overall work situation is great.” -Parliament Member Ernst-Friedrich Pernack

The claims followed more negative reports regarding Tesla’s first European Gigafactory from earlier this week. German media site Automobilwoche claimed that a member of Elon Musk’s inner circle had admitted the Giga Berlin factory wouldn’t begin producing cars until January 2022. Jörg Steinbach, the Economic Minister for Brandenburg, the state where the site is located, disputed these claims and told Teslarati that he still anticipates Tesla to begin initial production in “late-Summer or early-Autumn.”

However, at the meeting with the Parliament in Grünheide, the municipality where the factory is located, members stated that there were no findings or “serious deficiencies” in Tesla’s work conditions. After visits and some investigations this week, members of the Parliament who were tasked with discussing the findings said, “So far, we have not received any information that it could be such unworthy conditions as they are in the press.”

Es gab Berichte über hohe Arbeitszeiten und unwürdige Arbeitsbedingungen auf der Baustelle von Tesla in #Grünheide.

In einer heutigen Landtagssitzung haben die zuständigen Behörden Bericht erstattet und soweit keine gravierenden Mängel festgestellt.https://t.co/kyBcNHGIze — GrünheideForFuture (@Gruenheide4futr) May 5, 2021

The Tweet above says (via Google Translate):

“There have been reports of long hours and unworthy working conditions at Tesla’s construction site in #Grünheide. In a meeting of the state parliament today, the responsible authorities reported and so far found no serious deficiencies.”

“The assessment is that the overall work situation is great,” one Parliament member, Ernst-Friedrich Pernack, who spoke in great lengths about the situation, said. “Overall, worker protection is very satisfactory in relation to other large construction sites few issues & accidents not over average,” he added.

According to Pernack, a total of 17 visits to the Giga Berlin property have been made so far in 2021 alone, accounting for around one visit per week so far. There have been no concerns raised by the Parliament, nor by the Construction Trade Association, who also conducts the weekly inspections with the Parliament members. There are still ongoing investigations with work hours, and some other issues, Pernack stated.

The comments made regarding Tesla’s working conditions by the Parliament indicate that there are no violations of labor laws at the German plant. Tesla said in its recent Q1 2021 Update Letter that “production and deliveries remain on track for late 2021.”

The portion of the Parliament Meeting where Giga Berlin’s labor conditions are discussed is available below thanks to GrünheideForFuture.