Tesla Giga Shanghai takes pivotal step in construction of its Phase 2 building

It appears that Tesla China has achieved a notable milestone with the construction of its Giga Shanghai facility. As indicated in recent photos from the factory’s construction site, the first pillar of the Phase 2 building was successfully installed on Sunday. This hints that the construction of the Phase 2 zone could accelerate significantly in the months to come.

Interestingly enough, the installation of Phase 2’s first pillar comes just two days before the anniversary of Phase 1’s first pillar installation. Tesla enthusiasts who have been following the progress of Giga Shanghai since its initial ground-leveling activities back in late 2018 would remember that Giga Shanghai’s construction was expedited to a great degree following the installation of Phase 1’s first pillar, which happened on March 17, 2019.

Little is known about Giga Shanghai’s Phase 2 zone, but based on drone flyovers of the site, the area appears to be extremely large. Tesla enthusiast and drone operator Jason Yang, who has been chronicling the development of the Gigafactory 3 site since its groundbreaking event in January 2019, observed in a recent video that the Phase 2 area seems to be larger than Phase 1, which corresponds to the section of of the facility that assembles the Made-in-China Model 3.

Speculations among Tesla community members point to Giga Shanghai’s Phase 2 zone potentially being utilized for the production of the Model Y crossover, or perhaps the company’s residential energy products like the Solarglass Roof tiles. Both these speculations seem quite feasible considering that China’s Model Y program has been initiated by CEO Elon Musk last January. The executive has also mentioned on Twitter that Tesla is looking to bring its residential energy products like the Solarglass Roof tiles to the Chinese market.

Amidst these reports and speculations, it would not be surprising to see significant progress in Gigafactory 3’s Phase 2 area in the coming weeks and months. This is something that has been hinted at, as local reports have suggested that the piling and foundation work for the Phase 2 zone will be completed this month, despite the country still feeling the aftereffects of the COVID-19 outbreak. It has also been suggested that the factory shell for Phase 2 will likely be completed in June, and trial production of the Model Y (or solar products for that matter) will potentially begin around October.

Watch a recent flyover of the Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai Phase 2 site in the video below.