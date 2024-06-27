By

Some Tesla Giga Texas employees were briefly evacuated recently due to a trailer that caught fire outside the facility. Images of the fire’s aftermath were captured in a recent drone flyover of the Tesla Gigafactory Texas complex.

As noted by longtime Tesla Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, his flyover on June 26, 2024 was quite different than usual as he saw some firetrucks arriving at the complex with their sirens blaring. He tracked some firetrucks at the west side of the facility’s General Assembly 1 area, where a trailer carrying garbage had caught fire.

Some kind of a trailer loaded with trash seems to have caught on fire at Giga Texas just now. This is on the W side & employees were evacuated. Fire trucks & crews responded and the fire put out. pic.twitter.com/fQzBn3KEg0 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) June 26, 2024

At the time of the flyover, some Giga Texas employees had been evacuated, and the fire had already been extinguished. Some employees could also be seen reentering the facility. Overall, the drone operator observed that the evacuation of Giga Texas’ employees seemed very orderly and efficient. Firefighters were also able to control the blaze without anyone getting injured.

As noted in a CBS Austin report, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) was called about the incident just before 8 a.m. local time. Even before the AFD arrived, Tesla Giga Texas workers had already started to knock down the fire at the back of the trailer. The AFD then proceeded to extinguish the rest of the flames when they arrived at the Giga Texas complex.

2/2 I’ve included an image here of the trailer that caught fire. Many castings set out on the N & E sides today, while crews continue to erect the steel assembly for the Bag House plant. Lots of activity on the W side EOL facility with a view into the cafeteria! More coming up… pic.twitter.com/MmtfKdJtl8 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) June 26, 2024

Interestingly enough, the Hazmat Task Force had been alerted about the incident, but the AFD noted that the fire was not as hazardous as initially expected. Thus, the Hazmat Task Force was not deployed. This was likely due to the fact that the trailer seemed to be carrying regular waste, not sensitive waste materials, from the Giga Texas complex.

The drone operator noted that despite the fire incident and brief evacuation of some employees, the Giga Texas complex looked busy as usual during his flyover. A significant amount of progress could be seen at the south and southwest sides of the facility, and the cooling fans for Tesla’s supercomputer cluster are also taking shape. Even the Boring Company’s tunnel seemed to be making some solid progress.

Check out Joe Tegtmeyer’s recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex in the video below.

