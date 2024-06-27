Rivian pre-announces Q2 2024 vehicle deliveries, reaffirms FY 2024 guidance

By

Rivian’s 2024 Investor Day saw the electric vehicle maker provide extensive updates to several of its ongoing projects. Interestingly enough, the company’s presentation for the event also included a pre-announcement for the company’s Q2 2024 vehicle delivery results.

As per Rivian’s presentation for its 2024 Investor Day event, the company would be able to deliver 13,000-13,300 vehicles this second quarter. As noted by Wall Street veteran Gary Black, a close watcher of electric vehicle maker stocks like TSLA, Rivian was expected to post vehicle deliveries of 10,200 units this Q2 2024. With this in mind, Rivian appears to have exceeded expectations this second quarter.

$RIVN pre-announces 2Q delivs of 13.0-13.3K vs 10.2K expected, and 2Q production 9.1-9.3K vs 10.3K expected

– Reaffirms path to positive 4Q gross profits

– Reaffirms FY’24 guidance of 57K production https://t.co/kirvqUKRUV — Gary Black (@garyblack00) June 27, 2024

Rivian also pre-announced its vehicle production figures for Q2 2024, with the company listing 9,100-9,300 vehicles produced this quarter. This is a bit lower than expectations, as Black noted that Rivian was expected to produce 10,300 vehicles in Q2 2024. Rivian, however, reaffirmed its Full Year 2024 guidance of 57,000 vehicles, which would be quite an accomplishment for the electric truck maker.

Rivian also seemed optimistic about its chances of seeing positive gross profit later this year. As noted by the company in its 2024 Investor Day presentation, Rivian sees a path to positive gross profit in Q4 2024. Rivian noted that its partnership with the Volkswagen Group is also expected to strengthen its balance sheet even further.

Long-term, Rivian is also aiming to achieve ~25% GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens, and ~10% free cash flow margin.

Rivian’s recent partnership with Volkswagen, which involved the veteran German automaker taking a $5 billion stake in the American electric truck maker, has been received well by some EV watchers on Wall Street. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, for one, noted that the deal was a “huge win for (Rivian CEO) RJ (Scaringe) and Rivian” since it “takes the biggest bear thesis around capital off the table.”

Watch a livestream of Rivian’s 2024 Investor Day in the video below.

Rivian’s 2024 Investor Day handout can be viewed below.

062724_Rivian_InvestorDay by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Rivian pre-announces Q2 2024 vehicle deliveries, reaffirms FY 2024 guidance