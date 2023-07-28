Tesla Giga Texas receives false active shooter alarm, police investigate

By

Tesla Giga Texas received a false active shooter alarm early Friday morning, and police are currently investigating the source of the call, reports said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5 a.m. in Austin of an active shooter at the Gigafactory, where the Model Y is built, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s office.

Additionally, workers were alerted via email, according to Reuters:

“There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details.”

False alarm of an active shooter at Tesla Austin factory had workers running for safety. pic.twitter.com/1jIN7NkC9m — Michael Cargill (@michaeldcargill) July 28, 2023

Police were able to clear the plant, and there was no shooter, threat, or injuries.

Tesla took steps last year to increase security at its plants after a shooting happened at its Fremont Factory in Northern California.

Tesla apparently looked to improve the safety of its workers at the factories it operates by installing metal detectors at the plants, including ones seen in a photo below at Gigafactory Texas.

The plant is up and running as of this morning, according to drone shots from Joe Tegtmeyer.

More images from a very eventful and scary morning at Giga Texas. Fortunately, the active attacker was a false report and after a short evacuation, employees were able to return to work. Here are some additional images from later in the morning. pic.twitter.com/3ZdmX1Hktw — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) July 28, 2023

