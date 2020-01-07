Tesla's GF4 is trailblazing a potential exodus of automakers to Brandenburg

The German state of Brandenburg is seemingly becoming the target of several auto manufacturers after Tesla announced its plans to build its Gigafactory 4 facility in the region.

“We are seeing the traditional German manufacturers, who are opening up more to new technologies, asking whether it is possible to do something in Brandenburg,” Brandenburg Economy Minister Jörg Steinbach said in an interview with Reuters.

These companies continue to ask Steinbach about why Tesla was advantageous for Brandenburg and vice versa. “They’re asking: What made you interesting for Tesla? We are noticing a pull effect,” Steinbach stated.

The budding interest of other automakers in Brandenburg seems to be, at least to a point, a sort of “Tesla Effect.” With the region attracting the industry’s most prominent electric car maker, after all, it would be advantageous for other carmakers to establish comparable facilities in the region as well. This will likely be especially true for companies that are also looking to develop and establish a presence in the EV market. With Tesla in the lead, Brandenburg may have the potential to be Germany’s electric car hub.

For Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the decision to go to Germany was based on a number of things. Brexit, for one, complicated things when it came to putting the factory in the United Kingdom. “Brexit [uncertainty] made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK,” he said in an interview with AutoExpress.

Musk also recognized the strong and extensive background Germany has in the automotive industry. Germany’s history of art and engineering also were the inspiration for the company’s decision to put a design center in the region.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin, because Berlin has some of the best art in the world,” Musk said.

Musk announced the plans for Gigafactory 4 in Berlin last November after receiving an award that named the Model 3 as the “Midsize Car of the Year.” The Model 3 beat BMW and Audi’s premium vehicles on their home turf to win the award.

Gigafactory 4 is expected to eventually produce up to 500,000 electric Model 3 and Model Y vehicles a year. Tesla has already started preparing the land for the initial construction phases and will complete the removal of trees on the property by February 27. The production of Tesla’s German Gigafactory is sure to boost the already strong presence of the company’s cars in Europe.