Tesla teases first look at its European Gigafactory and it’s spectacular

Elon Musk has posted the first official render for what appears to be the first phase of Gigafactory Berlin. The upcoming facility, which features a sprawling, futuristic mammoth of a building that’s covered with solar panels and multiple loading bays, is absolutely stunning.

Immediately noticeable from Musk’s recently shared image was Gigafactory Berlin’s design, which is very similar to Gigafactory Shanghai. It should be noted that the first official render of Giga Shanghai only represented the site’s Model 3 facility. With this in mind, it appears that Elon Musk’s recently shared image for Giga Berlin only represents the upcoming Model Y factory.

In later tweets, Elon Musk jokingly noted that the factory will have a swimming pool on top, as well as an “indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof.” The CEO also noted that the entire facility will be covered in solar panels, and that the building’s chimneys are carefully hidden.

These accents give the entire Gigafactory Berlin complex a futuristic air, making it look far different from other vehicle production facilities in the region like Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg Plant, which is comprised of numerous conventional industrial buildings. Overall, the design of Gigafactory Berlin is quite spectacular, and it represents Tesla’s strong, unwavering stand for sustainability.

But behind the clean, futuristic theme of Gigafactory Berlin, the facility is also evidently optimized for efficiency. A look at the sides of the facility shows that it is filled with loading bays for trucks. This is similar to Tesla’s strategy in Gigafactory Shanghai, which appears to be working wonders for the China based plant so far. The Model 3 ramp, after all, has been amazingly smooth in Shanghai, and a part of that is likely due to the fact that Gigafactory 3 is optimized for EV production.

Tesla’s first official render of Gigafactory Shanghai. (Credit: Tesla)

The first phase of Gigafactory Berlin is already under construction. The pace of the facility’s construction has been quite rapid so far, indicating that Tesla’s goal of starting Model Y production in the Germany based plant next year may very well be feasible. This bodes well for the international ramp of the all-electric crossover, which Elon Musk expects will outsell the Model S, Model 3, and Model X combined.

What is quite amazing is that the render posted by Elon Musk would likely only correspond to a fraction of the Gigafactory Berlin complex. Plans submitted for the site suggest that more buildings are poised to be built in the area, allowing Tesla to produce the Model Y, and any succeeding vehicles, smoothly and efficiently.