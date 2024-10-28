By

Tesla’s high-tech adaptive headlights are almost ready to be released in the United States, according to a company executive.

In January, Tesla rolled out Adaptive Headlights on the new “Highland” Model 3 in Europe. The tech was designed to focus on reducing glare and increasing visibility by only dimming individual pixels, not the entire headlight altogether.

You can see how the high beams stay on, but certain pixels are dimmed as a truck approaches from the other side of the road:

The Tesla release notes for the adaptive headlights said:

“The high beam now adjusts to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists. By detecting other road users and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlights, the high beam can remain on longer, enabling better visibility at night.”

The feature was only launched in the European market, but there were always plans to bring it to the U.S.

Tesla executive Lars Moravy has confirmed it will be coming to the United States soon, as the feature is “almost there”:

It’s great to hear this feature will make its way to U.S. vehicles, especially considering it has been available on vehicles in other regions for some time.

The adaptive headlights increase safety for both the driver of the vehicle and other drivers on the road, helping manage visibility for everyone nearby.

However, the feature could also be looked at as a major piece of the Full Self-Driving puzzle, as Tesla’s vision-based approach requires keeping visibility at a maximum.

Enabling the vehicle’s ability to keep things illuminated while simultaneously keeping other drivers safe by dimming pixels can only help the accuracy of the FSD suite.

It’s a simple feature that helps improve safety and FSD operation.

