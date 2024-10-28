By

Tesla has put a Cybercab on display at its Gigafactory Texas, with recent coverage from the site even showing the two-seat, autonomous vehicle driving a few employees around the parking lot.

Over the weekend, multiple users shared photos and video footage showing the Cybercab at Giga Texas, as it was parked in front of the facility’s main entrance. Along with being parked, the Cybercab was seen giving a few people rides in the parking lot, as was originally shared in a short video on TikTok from user anthonyacord that has since been taken down. You can see the reposted footage via Nic Cruz Patane on X below.

Cybercab in motion today at Giga Texas! We also get a peek at the wheels without its caps, and brakes. Interestingly it’s running a M3P rear caliper. (Prototype things) pic.twitter.com/x7dFCjBOk7 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 28, 2024

Notably, this Cybercab has wheels and brake calipers fully on display, unlike those with gold covers that were included on the models during the unveiling event. Drone pilot and Giga Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer also captured some drone shots of the Cybercab, as shared on X on Monday afternoon. Below you can see one short video in which a small crowd of employees checks out the unique self-driving vehicle.

The @Tesla Cybercab is on display at the Giga Texas main entrance today! Here’s a short video clip, & a few images I just took … more later today! pic.twitter.com/FF3C4trvIK — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 28, 2024

During Tesla’s Q3 earnings call last week, Elon Musk said the company was aiming for a volume production of two million units per year with the Cybercab, expected to happen as soon as 2026. Tesla also unveiled a wireless charging system for the Cybercab that it says has an efficiency rating of “well above 90 percent,” along with offering charging as another autonomous feature.

You can also check out Teslarati’s first-hand coverage and first ride in the Cybercab below, taken at the October 10 We, Robot unveiling event in Southern California.

🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

Update 4:00 p.m. MT: Edited second paragraph to reflect that the original TikTok video was taken down, and replaced the embed with reposted footage from another source.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla’s Cybercab takes workers for a ride at Giga Texas