Tesla Giga Press supplier IDRA appears to have another disruptive machine in the works, and it might end up being used by key clients like the US-based electric vehicle maker. This was hinted at in a rather interesting image that was uploaded to social media.

The company noted that the future of die casting is “not only the Giga Press.” There is still quite a bit of innovation left in smaller segments — much smaller segments. The company posted a photo of a component of one such machine on its official LinkedIn account.

IDRA’s new machine, as noted by the Giga Press supplier, would be producing electric motor rotors. But while the compact machine is interesting enough, EV advocates have observed that the component was painted in colors that look quite similar to those that have been delivered to Tesla.

While it is yet to be seen if Tesla will acquire such a machine from IDRA, the electric vehicle maker would probably need such a contraption when it starts the production of its compact electric car, which will be produced in Gigafactory Mexico. The vehicle, which is expected to be priced at around the $25,000 range, is expected to see more production than the Model Y and Model 3 combined.

Tesla’s compact car will be produced on the company’s next-generation platform, which is designed to be significantly more efficient to produce than the Model 3 and Model Y. As noted by Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn during the 2023 Investor Day event, the next-generation platform will enable a 50% reduction in costs. This means that the total cost of ownership of Tesla’s next-gen car will also be lower than the company’s vehicles today.

Such an estimate is quite impressive, especially considering that the Model 3 is already cheaper to own than the Toyota Corolla today, as per the company during its 2023 Investor Day event.

