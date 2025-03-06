Tesla
Amid Tesla India’s entry plans, U.S. pushes for tariff-free car imports
The U.S. is pushing India to cut car import tariffs as part of a new trade deal, which could help Tesla finally break into the Indian market.
Tesla India has made more strides lately compared to its previous attempts to enter the country. While Tesla India solidifies its entry plans, the United States is pushing for tariff-free car imports.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration want India to eliminate or significantly reduce car import tariffs as both nations negotiate a bilateral trade deal.
According to Reuter’s sources, India hesitates to completely eliminate its car import tariffs even though it is considering reductions.
“The U.S. ask is for India to bring tariffs down to zero or negligible in most sectors, except agriculture,” noted one source.
Tesla India’s Role in Trump’s talks with India
India’s car import tariffs will be part of formal discussions with the Trump administration as the pair attempt to strike a bilateral trade deal. The trade deal between the U.S. and India will directly impact Tesla India.
Tesla India has been in the works for years, long before President Trump’s re-election. However, India’s tariffs on car imports have always been a sore spot, making Tesla hesitant to enter the market.
In 2023, Tesla allegedly proposed plans to invest billions in India, with talks of a new plant and even local battery production. Tesla’s investment plans seem to rely on India considering lower tariffs for imported vehicles.
Last year, the Indian government reportedly planned to finalize a new import tax policy to incentivize Tesla and other foreign electric automakers to invest in the country. As of this writing, India has not formally implemented a new import tax policy.
President Trump and Elon Musk have criticized India’s high levies for imported cars. If nothing changes, the U.S. President has voiced plans to reciprocate India’s high taxes.
India is carefully considering the Trump administration’s proposal regarding its car import tariffs. It has not entirely ruled out agreeing to the proposal but plans to consult with local industries before announcing its final decision.
Energy
Tesla lands in Texas for latest Megapack production facility
Tesla has chosen the location of its latest manufacturing project, a facility that will churn out the Megapack, a large-scale energy storage system for solar energy projects. It has chosen Waller County, Texas, as the location of the new plant, according to a Commissioners Court meeting that occurred on Wednesday, March 5.
Around midday, members of the Waller County Commissioners Court approved a tax abatement agreement that will bring Tesla to its area, along with an estimated 1,500 jobs. The plant will be located at the Empire West Industrial Park in the Brookshire part of town.
Brookshire also plans to consider a tax abatement for Tesla at its meeting next Thursday.
The project will see a one million square-foot building make way for Tesla to build Megapack battery storage units, according to Covering Katy News, which first reported on the company’s intention to build a plant for its energy product.
CEO Elon Musk confirmed on the company’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call in late January that it had officially started building its third Megapack plant, but did not disclose any location:
“So, we have our second factory, which is in Shanghai, that’s starting operation, and we’re building a third factory. So, we’re trying to ramp output of the stationary battery storage as quickly as possible.”
Tesla plans third Megafactory after breaking energy records in 2024
The Megapack has been a high-demand item as more energy storage projects have started developing. Across the globe, regions are looking for ways to avert the loss of power in the event of a natural disaster or simple power outage.
This is where Megapack comes in, as it stores energy and keeps the lights on when the main grid is unable to provide electricity.
Vince Yokom of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, commented on Tesla’s planned Megapack facility:
“I want to thank Tesla for investing in Waller County and Brookshire. This will be a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for their Megapack product. It is a powerful battery unit that provides energy storage and support to help stabilize the grid and prevent outages.”
Tesla has had a lease on the building where it will manufacture the Megapacks since October 2021. However, it was occupied by a third-party logistics company that handled the company’s car parts.
News
Trump tariffs could obliterate Ford, GM, and Stellantis profits, but Tesla may be safe: Barclays
Tesla will likely be safe from the adverse effects of Trump’s tariffs as the company produces its vehicles in the United States.
United States President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are threatening Detroit’s automakers, with Barclays analysts warning of a potential profit hit for Ford, GM, and Stellantis.
Tesla will likely be safe from the adverse effects of Trump’s tariffs, however, as the company produces its vehicles in the United States.
Trump Tariff Threat
As noted in a Fortune report, one out of four cars sold in the United States are built in either of the two countries. For GM and Stellantis, over a third of their vehicles that are intended for sale in the United States are produced in Mexico and Canada.
The Trump administration’s tariffs could tack on at least $3,000 more per vehicle, Barclays analysts estimated. “Without any adjustment, we estimate it could wipe out effectively all profits for the D3,” the analysts noted.
Auto executives have expressed their reservations about the effect of Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico. In a comment to Fortune last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that if the Trump administration does move forward with its planned import duties, it would cost the U.S. auto industry billions of dollars in profit headwinds.
“We would have to make some major strategy shifts in the U.S., build new plants et cetera, if this persists. Obviously, it’s a devastating impact,” Farley noted.
Tesla Dodges Bullet
Tesla could very well sidestep the worst of the tariffs, as the EV maker assembles the vehicles it sells in the U.S. within the country with minimal reliance on Mexican parts. Elon Musk has also noted that Tesla’s planned Gigafactory Mexico has been paused for now.
Tesla’s vehicles, such as the Model Y and the Model 3, have been listed as among the most American-made cars over the years. Tesla’s vehicle production facilities in the United States such as the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas are also among the largest and most productive auto plants in the country.
Barclays’ Warning
Overall, Barclays analysts noted that if Trump’s high import duties are left in place, automakers such as Ford, GM, and Stellantis will likely feel a lot of pain. This may be the case even if the tariffs themselves are reduced.
“Given the potential for significant disruption ahead if the tariffs stick, we believe it’s a reminder as to why tariffs of this magnitude are unlikely to stick… Even if the tariffs are scaled back to something more modest (or are used to bring content back to the U.S.), it promises to add cost to vehicles, likely causing inflation,” the Barclays analysts warned.
News
Tesla gets a $320 price target from Goldman Sachs
The bank cites weaker Q1 deliveries and demand challenges — but still believes in Tesla’s long-term software revenue growth thanks to FSD.
Goldman Sachs slightly cut its 12-month price target for Tesla from $345 to $320, citing weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries in key regions and demand challenges.
“We lower our below consensus delivery estimates for Tesla, reflecting the quarter-to-date data for key regions (i.e., China, Europe, and the US), as well as what we believe are broader demand trends,” noted Goldman Sachs analysts.
The investment firm predicts Tesla will report Q1 2025 deliveries of 375,000 units, down from its previous forecast of 399,000 units. For perspective, the consensus for Tesla’s first-quarter deliveries is 426,000 vehicles.
Goldman Sach’s prediction for Tesla in the first quarter is slightly above the company’s results in Q1 2024 when it delivered 386,810 units. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for Tesla is slightly above the company’s Q1 2023 results, when it delivered 422,875 vehicles.
The bank stated that Tesla’s transition to the new Model Y contributed to its weak Q1 delivery forecast. However, it expects Giga Shanghai’s production ramp for the Model Y Juniper to improve deliveries in China this month. Goldman Sachs also observed that underlying demand for Teslas is “somewhat weaker” than previously expected.
It notes that Tesla’s US deliveries in February are “tracking flattish year-over-year.” In Europe, Goldman Sachs states Tesla registrations show a “>40% year-over-year decline” in January and a mid-to-high 20% drop in February in key markets like the United Kingdom and Spain. Meanwhile, in China, CPCA data reveal that Tesla’s retail sales have seen a mid-single-digit decline year-over-year.
Despite its dreary predictions for Tesla in the short term, Goldman Sachs sees a bright future for the company. The bank still believes Tesla’s software revenue will grow long-term. It acknowledges Tesla’s progress with version 13 of Full Self-Driving (FSD).
However, it predicts that Tesla could struggle with monetizing FSD in China, where more competitors offer hand-free ADAS solutions. Goldman Sachs notes that Chinese competitors do not charge for incremental software packages.
Goldman Sachs is maintaining a Neutral rating on Tesla stock, emphasizing that its 2025 earnings estimates are below consensus.
Amid Tesla India’s entry plans, U.S. pushes for tariff-free car imports
Tesla lands in Texas for latest Megapack production facility
Judge rejects Elon Musk’s OpenAI injunction request, but offers fast trial
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
Trending
-
News22 hours ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News2 days ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk3 days ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
News4 days ago
Tesla’s lead designer weighs in on plans for these two Model Y colors
-
News3 days ago
Tesla starts Model Y ‘Launch Edition’ deliveries in the U.S.
-
Elon Musk3 days ago
Tesla gaining with Republicans as it loses traction with Democrats: Stifel
-
News2 days ago
Tesla China wholesale figures drop in February amid new Model Y transition
-
News3 days ago
Tesla design head reflects on over 16 years with the company