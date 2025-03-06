Tesla
Elon Musk companies under scrutiny in the EU
The EU Commission was requested to look into funding for Musk’s companies as Trump’s tariffs loom.
Elon Musk-led companies are under scrutiny in Europe (EU) as tensions continue to rise between the bloc and the United States.
Germany’s Green EU lawmaker Daniel Freund sent a letter to the European Commission requesting “a detailed list of EU funding allocated to companies owned or controlled by Elon Musk” in the past five years. The list reportedly includes some of Musk’s well-known companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, X, xAI, and Neuralink.
Trump’s Tariffs & Europe
The scrutiny on Elon Musk’s companies comes after U.S. President Trump implemented his tariffs on specific goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. A second wave of Trump’s tariffs will come in April and are expected to affect Europe.
According to Reuters, many European companies were not directly affected by Trump’s first wave of tariffs. However, they are now scrambling to adapt to Trump’s tariffs with their operations in North America in mind. European companies are also bracing for Trump to implement a 25% reciprocal rate on EU goods.
Elon Musk in the Middle
Looking into Elon Musk’s companies that received funding from the EU seems to be a way for Europe to negotiate with the Trump Administration regarding tariffs.
“Trump’s MAGA crowd, including Musk, have the clear aim to weaken or even destroy the EU. So we should have a very close look at the EU funding we provide to them. For me it’s clear: the EU should not give millions to people that want to destroy it,” Freund commented.
Tesla Model Y tops South Korea import sales in February 2025
The Tesla Model Y that performed well in South Korea last month was the Model Y classic, which is already being phased out.
The Tesla Model Y led South Korea’s imported car market in February 2025 with 2,038 units sold, as per data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).
Total imported passenger car registrations in South Korea climbed 24.4% to 21,199 units from 16,237 a year ago. Tesla ranked third at 2,222 units, behind BMW (6,274) and Mercedes-Benz (4,663).
Model Y Classic Still A Strong Seller
The Model Y that performed well in South Korea last month was the Model Y classic variant, which Tesla is already phasing out. Its strong sales highlight Tesla’s strong presence in South Korea, where BMW beat Mercedes-Benz for the top brand spot last month.
Following the Tesla Model Y classic in the country’s import segment was the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5 Series. Tesla’s overall 2,222 registrations for February trailed BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but they surpassed Lexus (1,337) and Volvo (1,046), as per a report from Viva100.
Import Fuel Mix
Hybrids led South Korea’s import registrations with 13,013 units (64.4%), followed by EVs at 3,757 (18.6%) and gasoline at 3,226 (16%). Diesel lagged at 203 units (1%). A look at these numbers suggests that the Tesla Model Y classic commanded the lion’s share of South Korea’s EV imports last month.
What the KAIDA Vice Chairman says
KAIDA Vice Chairman Jeong Yoon-yeong issued a comment about the results:
“In February, new registrations of imported passenger vehicles increased compared to the previous month due to the registration of electric vehicles following the confirmation of electric vehicle subsidies and the new car effect of some brands,” the KAIDA executive noted.
Amid Tesla India’s entry plans, U.S. pushes for tariff-free car imports
The U.S. is pushing India to cut car import tariffs as part of a new trade deal, which could help Tesla finally break into the Indian market.
Tesla India has made more strides lately compared to its previous attempts to enter the country. While Tesla India solidifies its entry plans, the United States is pushing for tariff-free car imports.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration want India to eliminate or significantly reduce car import tariffs as both nations negotiate a bilateral trade deal.
According to Reuter’s sources, India hesitates to completely eliminate its car import tariffs even though it is considering reductions.
“The U.S. ask is for India to bring tariffs down to zero or negligible in most sectors, except agriculture,” noted one source.
Tesla India’s Role in Trump’s talks with India
India’s car import tariffs will be part of formal discussions with the Trump administration as the pair attempt to strike a bilateral trade deal. The trade deal between the U.S. and India will directly impact Tesla India.
Tesla India has been in the works for years, long before President Trump’s re-election. However, India’s tariffs on car imports have always been a sore spot, making Tesla hesitant to enter the market.
In 2023, Tesla allegedly proposed plans to invest billions in India, with talks of a new plant and even local battery production. Tesla’s investment plans seem to rely on India considering lower tariffs for imported vehicles.
Last year, the Indian government reportedly planned to finalize a new import tax policy to incentivize Tesla and other foreign electric automakers to invest in the country. As of this writing, India has not formally implemented a new import tax policy.
President Trump and Elon Musk have criticized India’s high levies for imported cars. If nothing changes, the U.S. President has voiced plans to reciprocate India’s high taxes.
India is carefully considering the Trump administration’s proposal regarding its car import tariffs. It has not entirely ruled out agreeing to the proposal but plans to consult with local industries before announcing its final decision.
Tesla lands in Texas for latest Megapack production facility
Tesla has chosen the location of its latest manufacturing project, a facility that will churn out the Megapack, a large-scale energy storage system for solar energy projects. It has chosen Waller County, Texas, as the location of the new plant, according to a Commissioners Court meeting that occurred on Wednesday, March 5.
Around midday, members of the Waller County Commissioners Court approved a tax abatement agreement that will bring Tesla to its area, along with an estimated 1,500 jobs. The plant will be located at the Empire West Industrial Park in the Brookshire part of town.
Brookshire also plans to consider a tax abatement for Tesla at its meeting next Thursday.
The project will see a one million square-foot building make way for Tesla to build Megapack battery storage units, according to Covering Katy News, which first reported on the company’s intention to build a plant for its energy product.
CEO Elon Musk confirmed on the company’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call in late January that it had officially started building its third Megapack plant, but did not disclose any location:
“So, we have our second factory, which is in Shanghai, that’s starting operation, and we’re building a third factory. So, we’re trying to ramp output of the stationary battery storage as quickly as possible.”
Tesla plans third Megafactory after breaking energy records in 2024
The Megapack has been a high-demand item as more energy storage projects have started developing. Across the globe, regions are looking for ways to avert the loss of power in the event of a natural disaster or simple power outage.
This is where Megapack comes in, as it stores energy and keeps the lights on when the main grid is unable to provide electricity.
Vince Yokom of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, commented on Tesla’s planned Megapack facility:
“I want to thank Tesla for investing in Waller County and Brookshire. This will be a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for their Megapack product. It is a powerful battery unit that provides energy storage and support to help stabilize the grid and prevent outages.”
Tesla has had a lease on the building where it will manufacture the Megapacks since October 2021. However, it was occupied by a third-party logistics company that handled the company’s car parts.
