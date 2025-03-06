Elon Musk-led companies are under scrutiny in Europe (EU) as tensions continue to rise between the bloc and the United States.

Germany’s Green EU lawmaker Daniel Freund sent a letter to the European Commission requesting “a detailed list of EU funding allocated to companies owned or controlled by Elon Musk” in the past five years. The list reportedly includes some of Musk’s well-known companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, X, xAI, and Neuralink. Trump tariffs could obliterate Ford, GM, and Stellantis profits, but Tesla may be safe: Barclays

Trump’s Tariffs & Europe

The scrutiny on Elon Musk’s companies comes after U.S. President Trump implemented his tariffs on specific goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. A second wave of Trump’s tariffs will come in April and are expected to affect Europe.

According to Reuters, many European companies were not directly affected by Trump’s first wave of tariffs. However, they are now scrambling to adapt to Trump’s tariffs with their operations in North America in mind. European companies are also bracing for Trump to implement a 25% reciprocal rate on EU goods.

Elon Musk in the Middle

Looking into Elon Musk’s companies that received funding from the EU seems to be a way for Europe to negotiate with the Trump Administration regarding tariffs.

“Trump’s MAGA crowd, including Musk, have the clear aim to weaken or even destroy the EU. So we should have a very close look at the EU funding we provide to them. For me it’s clear: the EU should not give millions to people that want to destroy it,” Freund commented.