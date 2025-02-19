Tesla talks to top EV maker in India as it prepares to enter the market

By

Tesla is reportedly talking to the top electric vehicle (EV) maker in India and other top executives in the field as it prepares to enter the Indian car market.

Tesla India news resurfaced after the American EV maker posted 13 new jobs posts in Mumbai. Tesla has reportedly started talking with leaders in the Indian automotive market as it prepares to set up shop in the country. Tata Motors is one of the companies Tesla is conversing with, leading some to believe that the American automaker is hunting for talent from the Indian car maker.

“Tesla has also begun making calls to top executives at companies like Tata Motors, which is a leader in the EV manufacturing space in India,” noted a person familiar with the matter.

Senior Tesla executive Prashanth Menon is expected to take a significant role in the company’s operations in India. He has reportedly returned to India. In 2021, Tesla appointed Menon its Director of Operations in India. However, in 2022, he was reassigned to the Netherlands when Tesla’s plans for India seemed to reach a roadblock.

Tesla is reportedly opening its first two stores in India. The company has allegedly decided to build a store in the Aerocity area near New Delhi International Airport. Another Tesla store is expected to open in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex shopping area.

Insiders commented that Tesla is also scouting sites for an EV manufacturing plant. Since Tesla has already established an office in Prune, most people speculate that the company will establish a factory in Maharashtra.

“The company has been keen on Maharashtra because it already has an office in Pune, and this would be a natural extension of its operations, considering it has a lot of existing suppliers in the state, too,” noted an insider.

