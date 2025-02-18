Tesla India back on track after Musk-Modi meeting

By

Tesla India is back on track after Elon Musk met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last week.

Tesla job advertisements in India were published recently, hinting that the electric vehicle (EV) automaker is–once again–focused on the Indian car market. Tesla posted jobs for senior staff members in India, including a Service Manager, Customer Support Supervisor, and Business Operations Analyst.

Below is the job description for the Business Operations Analyst position.

What to Expect

Tesla is seeking someone hardworking and passionate about changing the world we live in, to successfully lead the day-to-day operations for the order life cycle from purchase order confirmation to delivery and revenue recognition.

As a Sales Operations Analyst at Tesla, you will be a strategic partner of the sales team and the go-to-person for all operational stakeholders, you will manage the order pipeline from booking to delivery and revenue recognition.

What You’ll Do

Daily execution and coordination of all operational aspects of vehicle orders and deliveries, including new orders, backlog management, sales order delivery, and revenue recognition.

Responds to general order-related inquiries from different departments throughout the organization

Collaborate with the Sales and Delivery teams to continue to develop and streamline the sales pipeline management

Ensures quality of data in the different systems like SMP, Warp, AX, TMS, collections, etc.

Investigates system discrepancies quickly and finalizes solutions

Assist with special projects and data analysis as needed

Participates in testing of new and updated system logic and procedures.

Most of the jobs Tesla posted in India are in Mumbai Suburban, Mh. Anyone interested in applying may do so through Tesla’s Career page or LinkedIn.

Rumors of Tesla launching operations in India resurfaced in December 2024. At the time, sources close to the matter confirmed that Tesla was looking at showroom space in New Delhi.

