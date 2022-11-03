Tesla listed among Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2022 report

By

International brand consultancy firm Interbrand has released its Best Global Brands 2022 report, which outlines the strongest brands across a wide range of industries. Among the high rankers in Interbrand’s report was Tesla, which was listed as one of the companies which saw the most significant year-over-year percentage growth in brand value.

Together with Tesla were Microsoft and Chanel, which, similar to the electric vehicle maker, were listed with a 32% increase in brand value YoY. Overall, the Elon Musk-led EV maker was the second fastest growing brand in Interbrand’s 2022 rankings. According to the consultancy firm, this was partly because Tesla has acted upon truths about the race to save the planet that other companies are yet to capitalize on.

With the climate crisis taking center stage, Tesla has made itself into a key player that delivers solutions that help the planet. The company accomplishes this by delivering products that are relevant and desirable, such as its electric vehicles and its battery storage products. This, according to Interbrand, effectively means that the “Tesla brand is to climate what the Apple brand is to technology.”

The consultancy firm outlined its observations about Tesla in the following section;

“Tesla, whose mission is accelerating the transition to green energy, is a first mover capitalizing on the economic opportunity that the energy transmission is creating, and it is doing so in a way that drives participation. In making the right choice the desirable choice, Tesla has had an incredible year in spite of a semiconductor crisis, with $47.2 billion in revenues and 87% growth in number of vehicles delivered.

“It has also increased its footprint in China with the opening of a R&D center and the addition of a data center to its Gigafactory in Shanghai. The continued market strength of Tesla’s offerings and strong interest in upcoming launches indicate that the Tesla brand and its’ products enjoy a differentiated view in the consumers’ minds. With no production yet, there are 1.2 million Cybertruck reservations worth $80 billion. Tesla is forecasting that it will make 1.5 million vehicles in 2022, up from 930,000 in 2021.”

Intrebrand’s Best Global Brands 2022 report can be viewed below.

Interbrands Best Global Brands Report by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

