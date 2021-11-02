Tesla’s new home charger aligns with its all-EV Supercharging pilot program

By

Tesla has added a new home wall charger for electric vehicles, and it is not exclusive to Tesla. The new J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector from Tesla now is compatible with any electric vehicle, aligning with the company’s recent decision to launch a Supercharging pilot program in Europe that offers EV charging capabilities to any electric car on the market.

Yesterday, Tesla confirmed that it would launch a pilot program in the Netherlands that would open its Supercharging infrastructure to any third-party electric vehicle maker. A development that has been in the works for some time, European electric vehicle owners in the Netherlands flocked to Tesla Superchargers all across the region to test out their new capabilities. Mustang Mach-Es from Ford, Hyundai Ioniq EVs, and other all-electric vehicles made their way to Tesla Superchargers for the first time, as the automaker launched a convenient new way to charge EVs.

Coincidentally, Tesla has now launched a home charger for EVs that is compatible with any electric vehicle on the market. The Gen 2 Wall Connector costs $415, and will supply up to 40 amps or 9.6 kW of output for a single electric vehicle.

Tesla writes:

“Charge your electric vehicle at home with the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector, a convenient home charging solution for electric vehicle owners. Simply plug in overnight and charge while you sleep. Providing up to 9.6 kW (40 amp) power output for a single vehicle, the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector includes a 24-foot (7.3 meter) cable length, multiple power settings and a versatile indoor/outdoor design. For Tesla vehicle owners, we recommend a Wall Connector for the most seamless home charging experience. The J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector requires an adapter for Tesla vehicles.”

The Gen 2 Wall Connector also qualifies for a 30% Federal Tax Credit incentive, providing an extra boost of economic advantage for customers.

Tesla seems to be embracing an expansion of the automotive sector, and building and producing new products that cater to the needs of all EV owners globally. Instead of only offering products to its customers, Tesla can take advantage of its reputation as the leader in EVs to produce more accessories that will help owners have a more pleasurable ownership experience.

