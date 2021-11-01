Non-Tesla Supercharging pilot program formally begins in the Netherlands

By

Tesla has formally launched a pilot for its Non-Tesla Supercharger Network access program at 10 locations in the Netherlands. With the program in place, even Non-Tesla drivers would be able to enjoy the rapid speed and reliability of the Supercharger Network. Interested EV drivers who wish to try out the company’s Superchargers are advised to download the Tesla mobile app to gain access to the rapid charging infrastructure.

“With this pilot, we offer Dutch drivers of Non-Tesla’s the possibility to use our Superchargers at 10 locations via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher). Tesla owners can continue to use these charging stations in the same way they are used to. We will closely monitor the flow at the locations and listen to the experiences of our customers.

“Our ambition has always been to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla electric cars in order to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric driving. This fits in seamlessly with our mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy,” Tesla wrote.

Tesla highlighted that opening the Supercharger Network to Non-Tesla EVs would not hinder the expansion of the rapid charging infrastructure. Instead, the company noted that the more customers use Superchargers — Teslas and Non-Teslas alike — the faster the network could expand. Eventually, the company stated that it would likely expand the program, but for now, the pilot would be focused on the Netherlands alone.

The following are the Superchargers available to Non-Teslas in the Netherlands: Sassenheim, Apeldoorn Oost, Meerkerk, Hengelo, Tilburg, Duiven, Breukelen, Naarden, Eemnes, and Zwolle. To initiate a charging session, Non-Tesla drivers would simply need to open the Tesla mobile app, select “Charge Your Non-Tesla,” find a Supercharger location, add a payment method, connect their car to a Supercharger, and select “Start Charging.” Selecting “Stop Charging” effectively ends the charging session.

While the pilot program benefits Non-Tesla owners, the company noted that owners of Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y would still benefit from the lowest prices available for the Supercharger Network. That being said, Non-Tesla owners are advised to sign up for a subscription service, which should reduce Supercharging fees.

“The charging price charged to Non-Tesla owners includes the additional costs associated with charging a large number of different cars, which are made to make the locations suitable for cars of other brands. The costs vary by location. You can view the charging prices in the Tesla app. The price per kWh for charging can be reduced by taking out a charging subscription,” Tesla wrote.

Tesla’s full blog post on its Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program could be viewed here.

