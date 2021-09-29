What happened to Jim Cramer’s love affair with Tesla and Elon Musk?

By

Jim Cramer’s love affair with Tesla and Elon Musk appears to be over, based on recent comments the long-time Mad Money host has made in the past few months. Cramer flipped from bear to bull on Tesla stock several years ago following a drive in his daughter’s Tesla, essentially becoming one of the company’s most outspoken supporters. However, Cramer has moved on from his bullish Tesla outlook.

Recently, Cramer’s overwhelming support for Tesla started to crumble after he stated that the Cybertruck would be Musk’s “first disaster.” Instead, Cramer told car buyers to look at the all-electric F-150 Lightning from Ford, the automaker’s battery-powered version of the United States’ best-selling pickup truck. The F-150 Lightning is set to begin deliveries next Spring.

While purchasing a vehicle based on aesthetics is purely up to the consumer, there is no evidence to suggest that the Cybertruck will be a disaster at all, especially in terms of interest. In fact, the Cybertruck has already accumulated over 1.2 million pre-orders. Even if 50% of those orders are unfulfilled based on pure speculation, that would still make the Cybertruck one of the most popular vehicles in the country. The most popular vehicle in the United States is the Ford F-Series, which sold 787,372 units in 2020, according to GoodCarBadCar.

Earlier today, Cramer made another bold statement regarding who he would rather put his trust in between Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley. His choice would certainly not appease Tesla fans by any measure, as Cramer stated he would much rather have Farley than Musk.

Jim Farley is undoubtedly a credible CEO, with a proven record of success thus far. He has supported Ford’s transition to electrification, and the company’s stock price has soared since he assumed the role of CEO in October 2020. While Farley has been a supporter and crutch for Ford’s transition away from combustion engines, he is not as innovative or revolutionary as Musk, and there isn’t much of a comparison based on what the two men have done in their careers as CEOs.

In a matter of months, Cramer has gone from perhaps the biggest Elon fan and supporter to relatively no trust or enthusiasm regarding Tesla or its products. One can only ask: What’s the reason for this?

The flip on Cramer’s view was drastic and uncharacteristic of someone who has supported Tesla and been a very vocal bull for several years. Here are some of the things that Cramer has said about Tesla as recently as May 2021:

May 2021: Elon Musk states Tesla will halt Bitcoin transactions due to environmental concerns

“I don’t know why the hell he said it. I don’t know whether there was another objection besides the environmental, because the environmental [reason] doesn’t hold water. It’s been this way the whole time. But he chose to do this, and I don’t get it. But, he does a lot of things that I can’t fathom that turn out to be brilliant.”

January 2021: Musk’s contribution to Tesla’s valuation

“If you don’t have any, you can still buy some. Don’t buy a lot, but you can certainly still buy some. The roadmap is clear, Elon, every time he talks, it’s going to be good, and I just think we all have to accept the fact that President Biden will do anything to make the EV to be the central form of transport.”

“Every time Elon opens a new market, like he is about to do with his factory in Berlin, the stock will go up again. It’s really a question of whether you believe in iterations.”

September 2020: Battery Day critics just didn’t get it

“They’re [critics] just bummed that the things they hyped didn’t happen.”

“Tesla rolls out a plan to create an electric car for the masses and greeted with a yawn because Musk didn’t roll out a magic battery…That’s what happens when you let expectations get out of control.”

While many critics of Cramer’s simply claim he has changed his $TSLA position, or that he is supporting ICE-based automakers, there is no evidence of this yet. However, Cramer’s sudden flip on Tesla is interesting, and only he knows why he has chosen to openly ditch the efforts of the electric car company that is undoubtedly leading the charge.

