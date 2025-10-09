News
Tesla lands permission to test Full Self-Driving in new country
Tesla has landed permission to begin testing its Full Self-Driving suite in a new country: Sweden.
Tesla has been working to expand its Full Self-Driving suite across the world. Currently, it is available in seven countries: the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, and China, where it is referred to as “City Autopilot.”
Capabilities of the Full Self-Driving suite differ in each region based on the approvals given to Tesla by regulatory agencies.
In Europe, Tesla has been attempting for a long time to launch FSD in various countries, but regulatory red tape has been prolonging the company’s ability to launch the suite.
However, Sweden appears to be ready to allow Tesla to test FSD in some passenger and public locations, according to the country’s Transport Agency.
On X, a Swedish Tesla owner named Alexander Kristensen, says he received direct confirmation from the Transport Agency that Tesla has “received permission to test automated vehicles.”
Tesla got approval to test FSD in Sweden!
According to the Swedish Transport Administration, Tesla received approval to test FSD on all state highways and expressways in Sweden. The approval is valid for 3 cars owned by Tesla. pic.twitter.com/EVVPZZRpcs
— Alexander Kristensen (@LinkN01) October 9, 2025
The full email said:
“Tesla received permission to test automated vehicles last week. This includes three vehicles and all state highways and expressways in Sweden.”
— Alexander Kristensen (@LinkN01) October 9, 2025
Tesla has already been working with the Swedish Transport Agency on the first steps of Full Self-Driving’s approval. The company and the Transport Agency spent two weeks assessing data gathered during a Formal Site Assessment Test, or SAT.
Based on the communication from the Transport Agency to Kristensen, it appears the company has passed the SAT and will now be able to perform its own testing within the market.
This approval seems similar to the approval Tesla received in U.S. states for Robotaxi operation. Nevada and Arizona have both given Tesla approval for Robotaxi testing, but passengers are not allowed in the vehicles quite yet.
Instead, company employees perform the testing, which is likely what will go on in Sweden until the Transport Agency gives the company a green light to roll FSD software out to customers.
My Tesla did this on FSD (Supervised) v14.1 and the internet went crazy
My Tesla did something on Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14.1, and it garnered quite the response from the internet.
I received access to Tesla’s FSD v14.1 on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday, I was already using it and seeing all the progress the company had made from v13.2.9.
Tesla Full Self-Driving v14.1 first impressions: Robotaxi-like features arrive
However, there was one thing that it did during the drive that I shared on our social media accounts, and it really got a lot of interesting reactions from people from all corners of the world.
I’ll give some background about the situation: I was driving on Main Street in Dallastown, PA, and the route was about to take me left onto Pleasant Avenue. It is a tight and usually very congested intersection; Main Street is a popular route for many construction vehicles and even some tractor-trailers.
It is a pretty tight intersection for full-size trucks and larger passenger vehicles. It is not super tight for my Model Y, but it gets to feel congested at times, including with what happened yesterday.
The light when I approached the intersection was a green yield; there was also a solid green arrow at the beginning of my light cycle, but I had arrived after that had already turned into the green yield. Oncoming traffic had a green light.
My Model Y got out into the middle of the intersection, and the light turned yellow, then red. Most people, including myself, would have probably made the left turn after the light turned red since the car was already out in the intersection.
The Tesla, using FSD v14.1, did not. Instead, it chose to back up to the “Stop Here on Red” line, which is further back due to the tight turn the perpendicular traffic has:
🚨 Super cool thing Tesla FSD v14.1 did: it proceeded thru this intersection to turn left, but the light had gone to red before the turn could be completed.
It put itself in reverse and backed up to the “Stop Here on Red” sign/line. Didn’t proceed at a red or impede others. pic.twitter.com/AKb1AI32fK
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 8, 2025
As I mentioned, I would have probably taken the left turn. However, I believe the Tesla did not see the traffic that sat to the left, and because of this, it weighed the turn as a higher probability of an accident than if it were to just back up to the line.
If you look at these two screenshots from when the light was yellow and red, Tesla’s driver visualization does not have any idea what traffic is to the left on Pleasant Avenue:
I believe that, since FSD could not tell what traffic was down to the left, it chose to reverse.
People had some polarizing opinions on it:
Tesla self-driving can reverse to get out of potentially dangerous positions. https://t.co/sxslalqphL
— Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) October 8, 2025
is it not legal to wait in the intersection to turn? I’ve always done that and turned after it goes red if needed
— wadu (@waduhekwaduhek2) October 8, 2025
WOW okay that is impressive ! And did it with good speed
— Ryan’s Model Y (@ryanjaycowan) October 8, 2025
Impressive that it has this capability, but it’s not the correct move. Green, yellow, red only dictate when you can enter the intersection, once you are in the intersection you must complete your maneuver, not back up. There are plenty of intersections where you HAVE to make the…
— doyouwanttoknow? (@climateyupa) October 8, 2025
As far as the legality of the move, it does not seem to be against Pennsylvania law to go through or choose to back up. I have seen many cars do both things over the course of my life of driving in this state, and neither has ever gotten anyone a ticket.
I think FSD just did what it felt was the safer option here.
NHTSA probes 2.9 million Tesla vehicles over reports of FSD traffic violations
The agency said FSD may have “induced vehicle behavior that violated traffic safety laws.”
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles over potential traffic-safety violations linked to the use of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.
The agency said FSD may have “induced vehicle behavior that violated traffic safety laws,” citing reports of Teslas running red lights or traveling in the wrong direction during lane changes.
As per the NHTSA, it has six reports in which a Tesla with FSD engaged “approached an intersection with a red traffic signal, continued to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash with other motor vehicles in the intersection.” Four of these crashes reportedly resulted in one or more major injuries.
The agency also listed 18 complaints and one media report which alleged that a Tesla operating with FSD engaged “failed to remain stopped for the duration of a red traffic signal, failed to stop fully, or failed to accurately detect and display the correct traffic signal state in the vehicle interface.”
Some complainants also alleged that FSD “did not provide warnings of the system’s intended behavior as the vehicle was approaching a red traffic signal,” as noted in a Reuters report.
Tesla has not commented on the investigation, which remains in the preliminary phase. However, any potential recall could prove complicated since the reported incidents likely involved the use of older FSD (Supervised) versions that have already been updated.
Tesla’s recent FSD (Supervised) V14.1 update, which is currently rolling out to drivers, is expected to feature significantly improved lane management, intersection handling, and overall driving accuracy, reducing the chances of similar violations. It should also be noted that Tesla maintains that FSD is a supervised system for now, and thus, is not autonomous yet.
While autonomous systems face scrutiny, NHTSA’s own data highlights a much larger danger on the road from human error. The agency recorded 3,275 deaths in 2023 caused by distracted driving due to activities like texting, talking, or adjusting navigation while operating a vehicle manually. It is also widely believed that a good number of traffic violations are unreported due to their frequency and ubiquity.
Tesla quietly files for Model Y+ in China, and its range numbers could be wild
The upcoming variant was listed in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) public catalog.
Tesla has filed for regulatory approval of a new Model Y+ in China, hinting at a long-range update to its best-selling crossover SUV.
The upcoming variant was listed in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) public catalog.
Mirroring Model 3+ Range
Based on the MIIT’s catalog, the Model Y+ will feature a 225 kW/302 horsepower single-motor setup. It will also feature ternary LG Energy Solution batteries, similar to the long-range Model 3+, which was launched earlier this year. The vehicle is expected to offer around 800 kilometers of CLTC range, potentially making it the longest range Model Y in Tesla China’s lineup.
The new Model Y+, identified under model number TSL6480BEVBR0, retains the same five-seat configuration and dimensions as the current Model Y. Though Tesla has not yet confirmed official range figures, industry observers expect it to be quite similar to the Model 3+’s 830-kilometer CLTC performance, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
Intensifying Competition
Tesla’s filing comes amid intensifying domestic competition in China. The U.S. EV maker sold 57,152 vehicles in August, down nearly 10% year-on-year, though up almost 41% from July’s 40,617 units, as noted by data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Still, the Model Y+ could help Tesla regain traction against strong local players by offering class-leading range and improved efficiency, two factors that have become a trademark of the electric vehicle maker in China.
Tesla’s experience with the Model 3+, which received a RMB 10,000 price cut within a month of launch, suggests that raw range numbers alone may not guarantee stronger sales. With this in mind, the rollout of features such as FSD could prove beneficial in boosting the company’s sales in the country.
