Tesla China owners share first impressions of FSD-style “City Autopilot”

By

The first reviews of Tesla China’s FSD-inspired “Autopilot automatic assisted driving on urban roads” feature have been shared online.

Considering that this is the first iteration of the advanced driver-assist system that has been released in China, Tesla’s FSD seems to have quite a lot of potential in the country.

Tesla China’s city streets driving system:

As could be seen on Tesla China’s official website, “Autopilot automatic assisted driving on urban roads” is bundled with software update 2024.45.32.12. The feature is only available to AI4 vehicles for now.

Videos posted on Chinese social media platforms suggested that “City Autopilot” is quite capable and performs well on public roads.

This was highlighted in a post on X from longtime Tesla owner @ray4tesla, who noted that Tesla China’s FSD-like update was found to be very human-like. And while there are areas for improvement, the system has exceeded expectations.

“The general consensus from Chinese FSD testers: FSD is extremely human-like unlike any other Chinese systems and confident. Driving is ‘silk-smooth’ like a seasoned human driver. Cautious to pedestrians and mopeds.

“Areas of improvement: recognition of bus lanes, bike lanes and traffic lights, picking correct lanes to go straight or turn left at intersections.

“Before yesterday’s release, many people were skeptical about how it performs due to complex traffic conditions and the behaviors of Chinese drivers and pedestrians. Some even went so far to say it would be a flop. So they kept their expectations in check.

“After trying it out, many claim it has exceeded their expectations.”

Before yesterday’s release, many people were skeptical about how it performs due to complex traffic conditions and the behaviors of Chinese drivers and pedestrians. Some even went so far to say it would be a flop. So they kept their expectations in check.



After trying it out,… — Ray (@ray4tesla) February 26, 2025

Chinese EV influencer shares his initial impressions after 2 hours of FSD trial:



Today, I had a brief test of Tesla’s FSD and live-streamed it, unexpectedly making it to the top of the trending list. Here are some of my thoughts:



In the center of Chang’an Town, Dongguan,… pic.twitter.com/NKP2m5nofx — Ray (@ray4tesla) February 26, 2025

Only the first iteration:

While Tesla China’s new “Autopilot automatic assisted driving on urban roads” feature is not a hands-free system in its current iteration, it undoubtedly has potential.

This is, after all, the system’s first version that has been released to Tesla owners in China. It should also be noted that Tesla “just used publicly available video on the Internet of roads and signs in China and used that to train in sim,” as per Elon Musk.

With this in mind, Tesla China’s “Autopilot automatic assisted driving on urban roads” will likely only get better with time.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China owners share first impressions of FSD-style “City Autopilot”