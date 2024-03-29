Tesla Lathrop Megafactory spotted with record 446 Megapack batteries

By

Tesla Energy seems to be keeping the pedal to the metal all the way to the end of Q1 2024. This was hinted at in a recent drone flyover of the Lathrop Megafactory, a facility that produces the electric vehicle maker’s flagship energy storage solution, the Megapack.

The drone flyover, which was conducted by Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness on March 28, 2024, showed a record 446 Megapack batteries in the Lathrop Megafactory’s premises. As could be seen in the aerial footage of the facility, most of the holding lots within and across the road from the Megafactory have been filled with Megapacks. Trucks that seemed designed to transport the grid-scale batteries from the Megafactory were also spotted at the location.

NEWS: A record 446 Tesla Megapacks worth ~$700M spotted at their Lathrop Megafactory today, a 31% increase vs the previous record.



Tesla's Energy Generation and Storage business profits nearly quadrupled in 2023. Revenue was $6B last year.



As per Tesla watchers in social media, such a number of Megapacks could be worth around $700 million. That’s a substantial amount, and it could very well have a material effect on Tesla’s overall financials this first quarter of 2024. The Megapack, after all, could be purchased for as low as $1,227,090 for a 4-hour variant with no installation charges or as high as $2,081,060 for a 2-hour variant with installation charges.

For context, the Megapack’s 2-hour variant offers 1.9 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy, while the 4-hour variant delivers 1 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy. Tesla also estimates an annual maintenance cost of about $8,830 for the grid-scale battery, with costs increasing 2% per year.

While Tesla Energy is a pretty quiet part of the company, its growth has started becoming substantial. Tesla highlighted this in its Q4 and FY 2023 Update Letter, with the company stating that total energy storage deployments in 2023 saw a 125% year-over-year increase to 14.7 GWh. Tesla also noted in the document that it is working on ramping the Lathrop Megafactory to its full capacity of 40 GWh per year.

