Tesla chose this lavish LA home to show Optimus Robot’s capabilities: Here’s why

Tesla chose this lavish home in Los Angeles to show off the Optimus Robot’s future capabilities at the “We, Robot” event in early October.

Although Tesla investors and fans have always known that the company plans to create Optimus as the perfect home assistant, we have not yet seen an example of what it might be like when it eventually makes its way to consumers.

Tesla showed Optimus what it would be capable of by shooting a quick video of it doing routine household chores while also serving friends drinks at a get-together and playing games with the kids.

But where did Tesla shoot this?

A $6.85 million home in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, played the part of the “typical” home where Optimus was playing the part.

Jason Peteler of Revel Real Estate talked to Mansion Global about why Tesla chose this specific location to film the video showing off Optimus’s capabilities:

“Tesla chose our property because they liked the aesthetics and it worked well with what they were looking to showcase. They rented it out for two days to do the shoot.”

The house is located at 2167 Mandeville Canyon Rd. Peteler said on his Instagram:

“When Elon Musk and @teslamotors chooses your listing out of tens of thousands to shoot the unveiling of their new humanoid Optimus robot at the ‘We, Robot’ event.”

Tesla has big plans for Optimus, as Musk teased its capabilities and its price point at the event in October.

Musk said:

“If you extrapolate this, it will be something spectacular. Something you can own. At scale, this should cost somewhere around $20,000 to $30,000.” A video showcasing Optimus’ home uses is also showcased. “I think this will be the biggest product ever of any kind.”

He said later in October that he believes humanoid robots will be more populous on Earth than humans, which would be a tremendous development for Tesla if it ends up being true.

It, along with other companies creating effective robots, will see huge financial advantages for being early to market, especially if it can end up being as great of an assistant as it has shown.

