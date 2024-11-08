By

Lucid announced its Q3 2024 financial results, slightly beating Wall Street expectations. Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson called Q3 2024 a “landmark” quarter for the company.

Lucid reported a revenue of $200 million in the third quarter, ending it with approximately $5.16 billion in total liquidity. The company also reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.41) and a non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.28). Lucid also completed a capital raise of $1.75 billion in October 2024.

In comparison, Wall Street predicted a non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.30) and expected Lucid to report a revenue of $198 million.

“We continue to see improvements to gross margin performance as our cost reduction efforts are gaining momentum,” said Gagan Dhingra, Interim CFO and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid. “With our recent capital raise, we are pleased to have the continued support once again from both the Public Investment Fund and other institutional investors.”

The electric vehicle automaker produced 1,805 vehicles in Q3 2024. Lucid is on track to meet its annual production goal of 9,000. It delivered 2,781 units in the quarter, up 90.9% compared to Q3 2023.

Lucid has been working hard to improve its vehicles. Last month, the Lucid Air sedan received the highest safety rating from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The same day it released its Q3 2024 results, the company opened the order page for its Lucid Gravity SUV. Lucid’s all-electric SUV starts at $95,000 and goes up to $126,000 for the fully loaded variant.

“Our momentum continues with our third consecutive quarter of record deliveries. Additionally, today we are delighted to open the order book for the much-anticipated Lucid Gravity SUV, a landmark product, which remains on track for start of production this year. Furthermore, our recent capital raise of approximately $1.75 billion serves to further secure the future of the company by extending its financial runway well into 2026,” said Rawlinson.

