Tesla formally launches vehicle orders in Qatar

Tesla has formally opened its online Design Studio in Qatar, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into the Middle East. The update allows Qatari customers to configure and order their preferred Tesla, with deliveries set to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

A Seamless Electric Experience

The launch of the online Design Studio is just the beginning of Tesla’s commitment to the Qatari market. In early January, the company will also open a pop-up location at Doha Festival City. The location is expected to offer customers a chance to get up close and personal with Tesla vehicles. Visitors will also be able to test drive vehicles.

For added convenience, Tesla will also establish a dedicated Store and Service location in Doha during the first quarter of 2024. The facility should provide Tesla owners with quick and efficient service.

Configurator now live in Qatar → https://t.co/bNCY4qorvO pic.twitter.com/wmYzcFnfRb — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) December 12, 2023

Supercharging Qatar

To further enhance the electric driving experience of Tesla owners in Qatar, the electric vehicle maker will open its first Supercharger station in Doha in January. A second location is expected to go online in February. These stations will offer a combined 12 individual Superchargers, each delivering up to 250 kW of power. This means that a Tesla can regain an impressive 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes of Supercharging.

In a press release, Tesla highlighted that it is not only supporting electric vehicle owners with the Supercharger Network. The company also offers a range of home charging solutions, including the Tesla Wall Connector, which ensures convenient daily charging for EV owners.

A Tesla for Every Lifestyle

With the arrival of Tesla in Qatar, residents now have access to a lineup of premium electric cars that cater to various lifestyle. Following are Tesla’s vehicles that are offered in Qatar.

Model 3: The everyday sedan with five-star safety ratings and nimble handling, starting at QAR 164,990 ($45,314).

Model Y: The midsize SUV with long range, a spacious cabin, and ample cargo space, starting at QAR 184,990 ($50,807).

Model S: The flagship sedan with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge technology, starting at QAR 314,990 ($86,511).

Model X: The premium SUV with spacious seating for seven, extra storage and towing capacity, and falcon wing doors for easy access, starting at QAR 334,990 ($92,966).

Safety and Autopilot

In its press release, Tesla noted that all its vehicles in Qatar will come equipped with Autopilot, an advanced driver-assist system that’s designed to enhance safety and reduce driver workload. It should be noted, however, that Autopilot operates only with a fully attentive driver behind the wheel, ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience.

