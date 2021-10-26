Tesla has paid off six loans worth over $1B in 2021

By

Tesla has paid off six loans so far in 2021, equating to over $1 billion in debts that have been removed from the company’s financials. The automaker, which surged to a valuation of over $1 trillion yesterday, detailed the repayment of these loans in a 10-Q filing with the SEC.

Tesla’s total repayment of its loans in 2021 amounts to $1.087 billion, according to information the automaker released in the 10-Q. The company took loans from several entities to help fund the construction and development of several projects across the globe, including a massive $614 million loan from numerous Chinese banks to build Gigafactory Shanghai and a $321 million loan for Solar Asset-backed notes, both of which are repaid.

Solar Asset-backed Notes and Solar Loan-backed Notes

In October 2021, Tesla early repaid the substantial sum of these two loans, which total $374 million in total. The $321 million loan was early repaid and applied to the Solar Asset-backed Notes, while the $53 million loan was paid back early as well and applied to Solar Loan-backed Notes.

China Loan Agreements

In April 2021, Tesla fully repaid a massive $614 million in aggregate principal of its second term loan facility in connection with the construction of Gigafactory Shanghai. This applied to the “Fixed Asset Facility” and Tesla was it was terminated. This loan actually amounted to $1.4 billion in total when it was financed in December 2019. CEO Elon Musk said, “Tesla always pays its debts.”

Additionally, in June 2021 Tesla’s Working Capital Contract Loan Contract, which it entered in May 202, matured and was also terminated.

Solar Term Loan

In January 2021, Tesla fully repaid its matured Solar Term Loan, but did not give details on the amount.

Automotive Lease-backed Credit Facilities

In June 2021, Tesla fully repaid $32 million in aggregate principal of its Automotive Lease-backed Credit Facilities, which terminated one of the facilities, the company wrote.

Solar Revolving Credit Facility and other Loans

Tesla fully repaid a $67 million loan for Solar Revolving Credit in April 2021. The loan was terminated.

Remaining Debt

Tesla still does have some debt remaining, but some could be paid off with the massive $4.3 billion it just profited off of an order for 100,000 Model 3s from Hertz. According to the 10-Q, Tesla has $1.207 billion in debt in the current term, with $5.439 billion in the long term.

