Tesla hiring a manager to sell B2B hardware 

By

Tesla recently posted a job position looking for a Senior (Sr.) Business Development Manager. The job entails working with other Fortune 500 companies and selling B2B hardware.

Based on Tesla’s description of the Sr. Business Development Manager Position, the job entails growing the company’s charging business.

“Enable the next growth phase for Tesla’s charging business and the broader EV industry by joining a new team that is built around extending the reach of Tesla’s charging products. As Business Development Manager, you will enable tremendous growth of the EV charging market, working with top executives at Fortune 500 companies across a large range of industries. You will play a critical role in facilitating North America’s transition to electrified transport and sustainable energy.

“You will also become an expert on Tesla’s Supercharger, Wall Connector, and Semi Charging products. You will solve for light and heavy-duty vehicle fleet infrastructure solutions at the lowest possible cost and enable electrification for entirely new industries across North America,” described Tesla in the ‘What to Expect’ section of the job post.

Below are the responsibilities of Tesla’s Sr. Business Development Manager, Charging

The job description hints that Tesla wants to scale its charging business further. Earlier this year, Tesla made strides in the electric vehicle charging market when automakers and EV charging service companies adopted the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Legacy automakers, including Ford and General Motors, and new EV startups, like Rivian, have committed to adopting Tesla NACS.

In October, Tesla sold $100 million Supercharger hardware units to bp America. Bp plans to roll out its Tesla Supercharger hardware next year. The chargers will first be installed in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla hiring a manager to sell B2B hardware